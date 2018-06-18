Cision® Introduces New Social Influencer Discovery Capabilities

New Social Influencer Discovery Module Enables Communications Teams to Expand Relationships with Non-Media Influencers

CHICAGO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision today announced a new Social Influencer Discovery module for Cision Communications Cloud® that enables comms pros to identify and develop relationships with social media influencers to gain earned media coverage on social channels. This feature makes Cision the first in the industry to offer a fully integrated comms platform that completely aligns both traditional media and dynamic social influencer capabilities.

"In a communications climate where PR professionals far outnumber journalists, social influencer strategies are critical to the success of communications programs," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision. "By integrating Social Influencer Discovery into Cision Comms Cloud, we're helping teams to identify and target the right social influencers on Twitter alongside traditional media contacts. The emphasis is on helping comms pros create trusted conversations with the most relevant influencers."

Cision Communications Cloud is the only platform offering the ability to identify and target individual social influencers alongside traditional media contacts and outlets, monitor the results of comms campaigns across both social and traditional media and analyze the results in an integrated, easy-to-use interface.

With Social Influencer Discovery, comms teams can:

Expand the audience reach of comms campaigns, identifying social influencers that are likely to impact target customers and engage with them through their social network.

Understand the most meaningful contributors to specific topics of discussion on social channels and identify the network of those individuals most influentially discussing those topics.

Align influencer communications efforts with broader social media initiatives driven across an organization's marketing function.

Holistically manage social media and traditional media campaigns as part of a single, integrated workflow within the Cision Comms Cloud user interface.

To learn more about the Cision Comms Cloud click here.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact

Laura Roman

Director of Corporate Communications

Cision

cisionpr@cision.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-introduces-new-social-influencer-discovery-capabilities-300667519.html

SOURCE Cision

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

