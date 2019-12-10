Cision PR Newswire's Beyond Bylines Blog Featured in Feedspot's List of Top Journalism Blogs

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire for Journalists' Beyond Bylines blog has been included in Feedspot's annual list of the "Top 50 Journalism Blogs & Websites For Journalists." This is Beyond Bylines' third appearance on the list; the site moved up to the No. 12 spot from No. 17 in 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Cision)

Beyond Bylines covers the intersection of journalism, emerging media and blogging. Articles keep readers up-to-date on the latest industry news, blog profiles, and industry conferences. The blog also publishes timely feature content, as well as a selection of real-time headlines from PR Newswire.

Visit the Beyond Bylines blog: https://mediablog.prnewswire.com/

"It's an honor to be included in this list of prestigious publications that we have such respect for," said Raquela Chiado, manager of audience relations at Cision. "I'm incredibly proud of our team of writers for creating consistently strong work. The media industry is constantly evolving, and we strive to make our blog a trusted source of the latest developments and trends in the industry. We look forward to another year of publishing unique and helpful content for journalists and bloggers in 2020."

Feedspot ranks the best journalism blogs by relevancy, social engagement, domain authority, web traffic, freshness and social metrics. Feedspot encourages readers to subscribe to these websites that are actively working to "educate, inspire and empower their readers with frequent updates and high-quality information."

Other publications featured in Feedspot's Top 50 list include Nieman Journalism Lab, Columbia Journalism Review, and The New York Times' Lens Blog.

The entire list can be found here: https://blog.feedspot.com/journalism_blogs/

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision distribution by PR Newswire empowers communicators to identify and engage with key influencers, craft and distribute meaningful stories, and measure the financial impact of their efforts. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 19 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager

cisionpr@cision.com

SOURCE Cision

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

