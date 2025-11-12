Cision Simplifies Public Sector Procurement of Media Intelligence Through GSA

Federal, state, and local agencies can now easily access Cision's trusted media intelligence directly through the GSA Schedule.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global provider of media monitoring and analysis solutions, today announced its analyst-powered Media Intelligence and News Briefing Services are now available to government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule.

This milestone streamlines how public sector organizations access Cision's capabilities—removing procurement barriers and reducing purchasing timelines from months to weeks. Through the GSA Advantage!® portal, agencies can now easily procure analyst-curated Briefings and related media intelligence solutions designed to help government communicators monitor issues and inform citizens with confidence.

"Government communicators play a vital role in shaping public understanding," said Gianna Jackson, Chief Revenue Officer for the Americas. "By removing procurement barriers, Cision makes it easier for public agencies to access trusted intelligence that strengthens transparency and helps them respond quickly to emerging issues."

Making Media Intelligence More Accessible for Government

Cision's media intelligence combines human expertise with AI-assisted monitoring tools to deliver timely, relevant insights that help public sector teams stay informed and responsive.

Through its GSA listing, Cision provides:

Streamlined procurement – reducing purchase timelines from months to weeks

– reducing purchase timelines from months to weeks Competitive, pre-negotiated rates – delivering best-in-market value

– delivering best-in-market value Easy access via GSA Advantage!® – with contract terms already vetted for federal compliance

"Being listed on the GSA Schedule is more than a compliance milestone—it's an opportunity to help public servants communicate more effectively," said Guy Abramo, CEO of Cision. "We're proud to support government agencies with data-driven insight that enhances transparency and public trust."

