Cision's MultiVu Wins 7 Summit Creative Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Summit Creative Awards entered their 26th year of acknowledging the finest creative achievements from small to mid-size advertising agencies. From more than 4,100 submissions, 27 countries, and 18 major categories, Cision's MultiVu was acknowledged with 7 different awards in 4 of those major categories.

Vice President of MultiVu Production Larry Cardarelli noted, "These wins are a testament to MultiVu's success in not only video and animation production, but also in the larger team's broadcast and content creation prowess. What we do here takes input from all our team's expertise, including design, post-production, media relations, distribution, and strategic counsel from the best in the industry, all contributing to client success."

The recognized video productions/series include:

For "NY 'Wear a Mask' Stop-Motion PSA"

Award: Gold

Category: Coronavirus Response - Single Entry

Description: Part of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's PSA contest for why people should wear a face mask in public, "NY 'Wear a Mask' Stop-Motion PSA" was created in accordance with social distancing guidelines while exemplifying the reasons why face coverings have become important amidst COVID-19.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/418566056

For Cotton 'Phosphite vs. Phosphate'

Award: Silver

Category: Travel/Tourism

Description: This :45 second animation showcases new technology that allows cotton plants to convert applications of phosphite into phosphate.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/332255393

For 'The Inspiration. The Education. The Art'

Award: Silver

2 Categories: Education Video and Not-for-profit

Description: Students from low-income communities and who are engaged in the arts are more than twice as likely to graduate college. This video focuses on arts programs throughout the country that serve youth in underprivileged areas and the relevant impact they have.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/383560422

For 'Sustainability Gems'

Award: Bronze

Category: Video Series Campaign

Description: Utilizing on-screen graphics to visualize the concepts, the 'Sustainability Gems' series captures 6 different topics all having to do with sustainability, agriculture, and preservation to open a conversation and answer questions.

Video Links: https://vimeo.com/425666529

https://vimeo.com/425665598

https://vimeo.com/425662443

https://vimeo.com/425661377

https://vimeo.com/425656976

For 'Cotton Comfort'

Award: Bronze

Category: Travel/Tourism

Description: With strategic lighting and angles giving the appearance of 3D elements, 'Cotton Comfort' captures the comfort associated with basic needs – whether food, shelter, or clothing – in a way that captivates.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/419975119

For "'Wish You Were Here' Broadcast Spot"

Award: Bronze

Category: Coronavirus Response - Single Entry

Description: Shot on iPhones to accommodate social distancing measures, 'Wish You Were Here' captures Pandora's effort to honor community and loved ones even from a distance.

Video Link: https://vimeo.com/409827899

To learn more about MultiVu's strategic and creative services, including video and social content production, satellite media tours, and digital marketing, visit us online.

About MultiVu

MultiVu is the strategic team at Cision dedicated to the creation and targeted distribution of creative content. Our award-winning and diverse pool of industry-leading talent are extremely passionate about partnering with our clients, bringing best-in-class stories and concepts to life, and getting those stories to the audiences who want to experience them most. To start crafting your story, visit us online at www.multivu.com.

