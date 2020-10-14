Cision's Nikki Grigsby Wins Award for Leadership Excellence in Technology

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diversity Council awarded Nikki Grigsby, PHR and SVP of Customer Service & Success at Cision, for Leadership Excellence in Technology. Grigsby has worked at Cision, an industry-leading earned media communications management and media advisory platform, for almost three years, enhancing client experiences and fostering opportunities for employees.

"Nikki is an exceptional transformation leader who understands that a diverse and inclusive Cison is a more creative and high-performing Cision," said David Bannister, Senior Vice President of Cision. "The level of creativity and innovation that comes from a diverse workforce will continue to enable PR and communications professionals to drive their business outcomes with Cision's best in class solutions."

As the head of U.S. Customer Service and Customer Success, Grigsby is committed to helping Cision's clients achieve their desired results and drive their business forward through delivery of world class service, innovative strategies, process standardization and continuous improvement. Grigsby believes in authentic leadership, diversity and taking risks as keys to success, and is passionate about her work as Executive Sponsor of Embrace, Cision's multi-cultural Employee Resource Group.

"I am honored to receive this award from The National Diversity Council and am motivated and inspired by my colleagues and peers to keep moving the needle," said Grigsby. "I appreciate getting to work at a place like Cision that provides me with opportunities to help create a more inclusive environment that fosters development."

The 16th Annual Diversity & Leadership Conference will be held virtually on October 27-28 and November 4-5.

