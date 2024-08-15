CisionVision Receives Prestigious ARPA-H Funding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CisionVision, co-founded by Zhongming (Jeremy) Li, PhD, and Angela Belcher, PhD, is proud to receive up to $22 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Precision Surgical Interventions (PSI) program to develop solutions to a major problem in surgery: critical anatomy visualization. The five-year award will be led by Dr. Li, CEO of CisionVision, and Lisa Knowlton, MD, MPH, project co-PI and Associate Professor of Surgery at Stanford Medicine.

Teams that will contribute to this groundbreaking project include Jeffrey Jopling, MD, MSHS, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Herbert Mason Hedberg, MD, and Monika Krezalek, MD, Endeavor Health; and Danny Chen, PhD, University of Notre Dame, and other top institutions that will be announced later.

"We are honored to receive this award and work with a distinguished group of researchers to drive innovations in surgical imaging," said Dr. Li.

"I am excited to collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of experts advancing the frontier of surgical imaging technology," said Dr. Knowlton. "This project holds the promise of a significant leap forward in surgical precision and patient safety."

"With the Precision Surgical Interventions program, we're seeking to fundamentally change how surgery is done." Ileana Hancu, PhD, ARPA-H PSI Program Manager, said. "PSI and its technical performer teams are committed to developing tools that reduce the rate of reoperations or accidental damage to critical structures."

The collaboration involves:

Stanford Medicine : Recognized as a center of academic excellence and healthcare innovation, Stanford will accelerate the integration of these breakthrough technologies into clinical practice.

: Recognized as a center of academic excellence and healthcare innovation, will accelerate the integration of these breakthrough technologies into clinical practice. Johns Hopkins Medicine : A leader in medical research, Johns Hopkins Medicine will focus on clinical studies and the application of advanced visualization technologies in real-world surgical settings.

: A leader in medical research, Johns Hopkins Medicine will focus on clinical studies and the application of advanced visualization technologies in real-world surgical settings. Endeavor Health : As a Chicagoland-based integrated health system and national leader in laboratory innovation, Endeavor Health will facilitate the implementation and evaluation of these technologies in a clinical environment.

: As a Chicagoland-based integrated health system and national leader in laboratory innovation, Endeavor Health will facilitate the implementation and evaluation of these technologies in a clinical environment. University of Notre Dame : With expertise in artificial intelligence and biomedical imaging, Notre Dame will transform surgical data into clinical insights for more precise and safer surgery.

About CisionVision

CisionVision is a medical device company dedicated to advancing the field of medical imaging. With a commitment to excellence and collaboration, CisionVision works with top institutions to bring innovative solutions to surgeons, pathologists, pathologist's assistants, and other clinicians to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

