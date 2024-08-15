CisionVision Receives Prestigious ARPA-H Funding

Aug 15, 2024, 09:00 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CisionVision, co-founded by Zhongming (Jeremy) Li, PhD, and Angela Belcher, PhD, is proud to receive up to $22 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Precision Surgical Interventions (PSI) program to develop solutions to a major problem in surgery: critical anatomy visualization. The five-year award will be led by Dr. Li, CEO of CisionVision, and Lisa Knowlton, MD, MPH, project co-PI and Associate Professor of Surgery at Stanford Medicine.
Teams that will contribute to this groundbreaking project include Jeffrey Jopling, MD, MSHS, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Herbert Mason Hedberg, MD, and Monika Krezalek, MD, Endeavor Health; and Danny Chen, PhD, University of Notre Dame, and other top institutions that will be announced later.
"We are honored to receive this award and work with a distinguished group of researchers to drive innovations in surgical imaging," said Dr. Li.
"I am excited to collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of experts advancing the frontier of surgical imaging technology," said Dr. Knowlton. "This project holds the promise of a significant leap forward in surgical precision and patient safety."
"With the Precision Surgical Interventions program, we're seeking to fundamentally change how surgery is done." Ileana Hancu, PhD, ARPA-H PSI Program Manager, said. "PSI and its technical performer teams are committed to developing tools that reduce the rate of reoperations or accidental damage to critical structures."
The collaboration involves:
- Stanford Medicine: Recognized as a center of academic excellence and healthcare innovation, Stanford will accelerate the integration of these breakthrough technologies into clinical practice.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine: A leader in medical research, Johns Hopkins Medicine will focus on clinical studies and the application of advanced visualization technologies in real-world surgical settings.
- Endeavor Health: As a Chicagoland-based integrated health system and national leader in laboratory innovation, Endeavor Health will facilitate the implementation and evaluation of these technologies in a clinical environment.
- University of Notre Dame: With expertise in artificial intelligence and biomedical imaging, Notre Dame will transform surgical data into clinical insights for more precise and safer surgery.
Learn more: https://arpa-h.gov/news-and-events/arpa-h-announces-awards-develop-novel-technologies-precise-tumor-removal
Media Contact
Jennifer Z. Chen: Email: [email protected]; (917-880-7274)
About CisionVision
CisionVision is a medical device company dedicated to advancing the field of medical imaging. With a commitment to excellence and collaboration, CisionVision works with top institutions to bring innovative solutions to surgeons, pathologists, pathologist's assistants, and other clinicians to improve patient outcomes worldwide.
SOURCE Cision Vision
Share this article