Cisive Joins Oracle's Partner Program

EASTON, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisive, a leading provider of technology and compliance-driven background screening, workforce risk management, and data services, today announced it has joined Oracle's enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle's partner program, Cisive has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in delivering background checks, drug & health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, transportation, and financial services.

Rooted in compliance, Cisive makes securing the right talent effortless through streamlined integrations, strong industry expertise, and a partnership mentality that helps clients navigate hiring and employee retention in highly regulated industries.

By joining Oracle's enhanced partner program, Cisive has opportunities to achieve Oracle Expertise, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. Partners achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. Cisive looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive benefits to help further differentiate its offerings in the marketplace.

"We're thrilled to become an Oracle partner," said Margaret Keane, CEO of Cisive. "This partnership expands our ability to deliver technology-first screening and workforce intelligence solutions to customers worldwide. By integrating directly with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), we're making it easier for organizations to hire confidently, stay compliant, and manage risk—all within the systems they already trust."

About Cisive

Cisive is a trusted partner for comprehensive, high-risk, compliance-driven background check, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions, specializing in highly regulated industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and transportation. We catch what others miss, and we are dedicated to helping our clients secure the right talent effortlessly. As a global leader, Cisive empowers organizations to hire and manage their workforce with confidence.

Through our PreCheck division, Cisive provides specialized background screening and credentialing solutions tailored for healthcare organizations, ensuring patient and workforce safety. Driver iQ, our transportation-focused division, delivers FMCSA-compliant screening and monitoring solutions that help carriers hire and retain the safest drivers on the road.

Unlike traditional background screening providers, Cisive takes a technology-first approach powered by advanced automation, human expertise, and compliance intelligence—all delivered through a scalable platform. Our solutions include continuous workforce monitoring, identity verification, criminal record screening, license monitoring, drug and health screening, and global background checks.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

