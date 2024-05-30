CisLunar Industries Earns Space Heritage

LOVELAND, Colo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CisLunar Industries, a leading developer of hardware for in-space metal processing and power conversion, today announced its successful first mission to space. On May 6, 2024, ThinkOrbital successfully operated an electron-beam welding system in space. CisLunar Industries developed the system that powered the operation, a 20kV power supply that boasts industry-leading size, weight, and power (SWaP).

CisLunar Industries was recently awarded a US patent for its modular configurable electronic power conversion system, which addresses key gaps in the current market for space electronics. With this completed mission, the company enters the ranks of commercial companies with space heritage.

"We were thrilled to have the team in Florida to witness this major milestone for CisLunar Industries and ThinkOrbital," said Gary Calnan, CEO of CisLunar Industries. "Our unit may even have safely powered one of the highest-voltage operations ever carried out in space."

"ThinkOrbital is grateful for the close partnership we have with CisLunar Industries," said Lee Rosen, CEO of ThinkOrbital. "Our first ever in-space autonomous welder would not be possible without their incredible and now space-proven high voltage power supply. Congratulations to Team CisLunar Industries on this historic mission!"

Born from CisLunar Industries' Space Foundry® system, this new power electronics technology enters the market at a time when the adoption of electric propulsion is accelerating, and other high-power space applications are emerging. Its small, light, and efficient architecture and modular design make it an attractive solution for a variety of missions.

About CisLunar Industries

CisLunar Industries designs and builds hardware to process metal and convert power in space. These technologies support key capabilities, including in-space mobility and manufacturing. The company's Space Foundry® processes natural and man-made metals into solid metal propellant and manufacturing feedstocks like rods, tubes, wire, sheet metal, beams, and trusses. The modular configurable electric power conversion system serves operating payloads at any power level, including electric propulsion.

About ThinkOrbital

ThinkOrbital Inc. is a leading space infrastructure developer that is revolutionizing the industry with its cutting-edge autonomous in-space assembly and welding capabilities. The company's flagship product, the ThinkPlatform, is a single-launch configured multi-mission space platform that can support a wide range of private and public sector needs, including satellite servicing, space debris removal, in-space manufacturing, research missions, on-orbit storage and refueling, and even space tourism. With its scalable and cost-efficient technology, ThinkOrbital is poised to play a major role in the commercialization of the new space economy.

