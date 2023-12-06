CisLunar Industries Secures Lunar Foothold with DARPA LunA-10 Award for Lunar Infrastructure Integration

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CisLunar Industries has been awarded a contract with DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) for the LunA-10 (The 10-Year Lunar Architecture) capability study to advance critical technology efforts in lunar infrastructure development. CisLunar Industries will facilitate the development of the METAL framework (Material Extraction, Treatment, Assembly & Logistics), in collaboration with 13 other visionary companies.

The LunA-10 program aims to study the rapid development of non-terrestrial technology concepts designed to move away from individual scientific efforts within isolated, self-sufficient systems and toward a series of shareable, scalable, resource-driven systems that can operate jointly, creating monetizable services for future lunar stakeholders.

DARPA supports a future model where the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), international governments, and commercial industry can rapidly scale up lunar exploration and commerce, enabled and supported by the deployment of an efficiently combined, integrated lunar infrastructure framework. An integrated framework would upend the current technical paradigm, whereby each lunar lander or activity must organically support all required resources such as survival power, communications, and data storage.

CisLunar Industries, led by Principal Investigator Elijah Richter, is partnering with industry experts to bring knowledge in terrestrial mining, extraction, equipment autonomy, sustainability, and digital transformation. Our partners are Laeeque Daneshmend of ReliAvail Technologies Inc., Aiden O'Leary of Omnetix, Salar Javid of Javid & Company Inc., and Andrew Petruska, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and his department at the Colorado School of Mines.

"DARPA finally did what the industry was waiting for," said Gary Calnan, CEO of CisLunar Industries. "The LunA-10 team has done a great job bringing together 14 companies representing complementary parts of the future lunar economy. This effort will lay the foundation for a marketplace where the entire space domain can participate."

About CisLunar Industries USA Inc.

CisLunar Industries is a pioneer in the Space Industrial Revolution, addressing immediate challenges for industry and government entities by developing key space infrastructure. Their focus includes mitigating space debris, improving space mobility, securing space-based resources for future missions, and creating scalable power systems. With expertise in materials processing and power electronics for the space industry, the company is at the forefront of advancing the industrialization of space, paving the way for a sustainable and abundant future.

For more information: www.cislunarindustries.com.

Follow us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Aiden O'Leary

Aiden O'Leary is a multidisciplinary consultant, aerospace engineer, and entrepreneur working to create sustainable infrastructure in-space and on-Earth through his company Omnetix, leveraging his expertise and thought leadership in space resource utilization, refueling, debris remediation, data science, architecture optimization, and sustainability frameworks.

About Laeeque Daneshmend

Laeeque Daneshmend is a consultant, academic, and entrepreneur with a passion for space robotics that dates back to the 1990's, including research contracts with JPL/NASA, SPAR Aerospace (now MD-Robotics), as well as the Canadian Space Agency. Laeeque has deep expertise in intelligent mining systems, spanning mining equipment design, reliability engineering, systems modeling, and systems integration.

About Salar Javid

Salar Javid is an executive in mining and management consulting who is at the forefront of mining innovation. expertise is particularly noted in implementing and supporting technology, autonomy, communication, and real-time systems, as well as remote operating centers within mining operations across every continent. He co-founded Outliers Mining Solutions, a global leader in mining consulting.

About Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines is a public research university focused on science and engineering, where students and faculty together address the great challenges society faces today - particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

Contact:

Ubaldo Ciminieri

[email protected]

13037259417

SOURCE CisLunar Industries