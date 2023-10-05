Cislunar Infrastructure Industry Research Report 2023: Value to Grow by $9.9 Billion to 2032 - Europe Stands Out as the Fastest-Growing Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cislunar Infrastructure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cislunar Infrastructure Market is projected to reach a value of $14.64 billion by 2033 from $4.74 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.94%

The cislunar infrastructure market is rapidly emerging as a critical sector within the space industry, driven by the increasing interest in lunar exploration and commercial activities beyond Earth's orbit.

Europe stands out as the fastest-growing market globally, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12.80%. The European region is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing cislunar infrastructure, thanks to its abundant cislunar infrastructure players and robust international collaborations. Europe Space Agency (ESA) takes a prominent role in major cislunar initiatives, including NASA's Artemis program, Roscosmos's Luna program, and China's International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) program.

Within Europe, the Rest-of-Europe segment leads the charge in the burgeoning cislunar infrastructure market, set to surge at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.18%. The Rest-of-Europe category primarily encompasses influential nations like Germany, Russia, Luxembourg, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The propulsion system sector is laser-focused on pioneering cutting-edge engines and propulsion technologies that enable efficient and dependable transportation within cislunar space. These systems are pivotal for lunar landers, cargo missions, and crewed spacecraft to navigate the Moon's vicinity effectively. Key areas of emphasis encompass high-thrust engines, electric propulsion systems, propellant transfer, storage systems, and innovative propulsion concepts aimed at cost reduction and mission enhancement.

The communication systems realm addresses the indispensable need for robust and seamless communication networks in cislunar space. Relay satellites play a vital role in facilitating continuous, high-bandwidth communication between Earth and lunar missions, enabling data transmission, teleoperation, and real-time astronaut interaction. Advanced communication systems boasting substantial data capacity, low latency, and resilience against deep space interference are pivotal for supporting the growing complexity of lunar missions and future commercial ventures.

The development of cislunar space stations emerges as a prime market opportunity, essential for sustaining prolonged crewed missions and serving as a staging point for lunar surface exploration. These space stations provide astronaut-friendly living and working environments, along with essential resources and infrastructure for scientific research, technology demonstrations, and lunar gateway operations. The space station segment encompasses habitation modules, life support systems, research facilities, docking mechanisms, radiation shielding, and power generation capabilities.

In-space transportation systems play a pivotal role in ferrying payloads, equipment, and personnel between Earth, the Moon, and other cislunar destinations. This market segment encompasses diverse transportation platforms, including reusable lunar landers, lunar ascent vehicles, cargo spacecraft, and crewed vehicles engineered to withstand the challenging lunar environment. The development of efficient transportation systems marked by affordability, reliability, and reusability is paramount in supporting a sustainable and economically viable cislunar infrastructure.

The cislunar infrastructure market has emerged as a cornerstone of the space industry, characterized by a plethora of technological advancements and enticing commercial prospects. Situated between Earth and the Moon, cislunar space presents immense potential for a wide spectrum of activities, encompassing scientific research, space tourism, satellite deployment, resource extraction, and serving as a gateway for deep space exploration missions.

Market Segmentation

The cislunar infrastructure market is led by the communication systems segment, with a 46.78% share in 2023. The communication systems segment is the leading segment in the cislunar infrastructure market due to its pivotal role in enabling connectivity between the Earth, Moon, and deep space destinations.

These advanced systems enable seamless data transmission, command and control operations, and real-time exchange of scientific and operational information within the cislunar domain. The continuous evolution of communication technologies in this sector is driving unprecedented advancements in data rates, signal quality, and operational capabilities.

Communication systems primarily encompass relay satellites, which play a pivotal role in establishing reliable and high-bandwidth communication links across vast distances. These satellites serve as intermediaries, receiving signals from Earth-based stations and transmitting them to spacecraft or lunar surface installations, ensuring constant connectivity for various mission requirements.

These satellites are strategically positioned in space, in orbits such as geostationary orbit (GEO) or highly elliptical orbits (HEOs), to optimize coverage and minimize signal propagation delays.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

In the global cislunar infrastructure market, established commercial players and legacy companies account for 65% of the market, and NewSpace Companies and Startups account for 35% of the market.

The primordial established commercial players and legacy companies are SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance (ULA), Lockheed Martin, and Thales Alenia Space. The primordial NewSpace companies and startups include Rocket Lab, Astrobotic, Momentus Space, Moon Express, and Space Machines Company, among others.

Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

Cislunar Communication Infrastructure Developers

Growth Opportunity: Cislunar Communication Systems

Cislunar Infrastructure Players and Associates

Growth Opportunity: Cislunar ISRU Opportunities and In-Space Manufacturing

Launch Vehicle Developers and In-Space Logistics Facilitators

Growth Opportunity: Facilitating elements in the cislunar stations and the in-space transportation and orbital services ecosystem.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Demand for Lunar Resources

Strategic Importance of Cislunar Space

Business Opportunities

Need for Situational Awareness and Communications Infrastructure

Inter-Orbital Transportation and Cislunar Surface Transportation

Requirement for On-Orbit Servicing

Business Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Business Challenges

Cislunar Regulations

Challenges in Energy Collection and Distribution for Cislunar Infrastructure Requirements

Constraints in International Partnership

Industry Outlook

Ongoing and Upcoming Programs

NASA's Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway

ESA's Moonlight Initiative

ULA Cislunar-1000

China National Space Administration's (CNSA) International Lunar Research Station (ILRS)

CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP)

Startups and Investment Landscape

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Prominent Players

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Northrop Grumman

Astrobotic

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

The Exploration Company

Momentus Space

Crescent Space Services, LLC

Moon Express

Mission Control Space Services Inc.

