CISO Community Looks to Adopt Total-Trust Posture; Convenes at Industry Event Hosted by Agari

Fortune 1000 CISOs will assemble at the Terranea Resort near Los Angeles where a theme focused on The Trust Equation will be the topic of interest. Email will continue to be the preferred tool of choice for cybercrime rings until the economic equation changes. Knowing how cybercriminals exploit email is essential for CISOs to protect their organizations, their supply chains, and their customers from acts propagated by scammers. Understanding how to detect and stop these attacks is the only way to restore trust to the inbox.

"Email security is inherently flawed, making it easy for bad guys to do harm to unsuspecting targets. It's hard to imagine the pressure that reality puts on CISOs," said Patrick R. Peterson , founder and CEO, Agari. "It's going to take a commitment from across the ecosystem to achieve a total-trust model. And that's why Trust 2020 exists. This event is where those real conversations that shine a light into the dark corners of the industry occur and experiences are shared to figure out solutions, together."

The Trust Awards program will continue and nominations are now open. Companies across industries are eligible for nomination in categories including best implementation of an Agari product. Individual CISOs also are eligible for recognition for their contributions to the email security ecosystem.

Peterson concluded, "We call this event Trust because that is the mandate of today's CISO distilled into a single word. Stakeholders expect CISOs to enable trust every day, so the goal is no longer 'zero trust'; its total trust and zero fear."

