CISO Community to Gather at Trust 2019 Annual Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs and CSOs and other top information security officers will meet again this year at the highly anticipated email security event, Trust 2019 . Driving the discussion among this intimate group of peers and experts will be next-generation email security and its rapid shift to the cloud.

Trust 2019, the Agari annual customer gathering, will take place June 12-14, 2019 in Napa, California. It presents opportunities for Fortune 1000 CISOs and CSOs to exchange knowledge, learn about innovative email attack vectors from former hackers and gain a clear insight into new cyber-criminal approaches in business email compromise .

"This event is always a highlight of my year, because the senior-level security executives who attend contribute meaningful dialogue about real-world email security issues and novel solutions they are implementing," said Patrick Peterson , CEO of Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox. "Trust 2019 brings some of the smartest minds together to think through what's next, as the email security ecosystem transforms from the Secure Email Gateway paradigm to the Secure Email Cloud to solve threats faced by nearly every company."

Speakers for this year's event include

Kevin Poulsen : former computer hacker and author of "KINGPIN: How one hacker took over the billion-dollar cybercrime underground."

: former computer hacker and author of "KINGPIN: How one hacker took over the billion-dollar cybercrime underground." Elvis Chan : Supervisory Special Agent at the FBI

: Supervisory Special Agent at the FBI Jim Routh : Former CSO at CVS

The Agari Trust Awards 2019 debut at the event. Representative finalists for the five award categories include:

eBay

Etrade

Baxter

Honeywell

Nordstrom

United States Census Bureau

ABOUT AGARI

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.

