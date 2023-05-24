CISO Global and Ransomware Pioneer Halcyon Join Forces

News provided by

CISO Global

24 May, 2023, 08:37 ET

New alliance showcases strengths of each; CISO Global with its security and compliance services and Halcyon with its first-of-its-kind platform designed specifically to defeat ransomware  

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISO Global, (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leading cybersecurity and compliance provider, and Halcyon, the world's first cyber resilience platform, have joined forces to better enable enterprises to ward off ransomware and extortion attacks. Both companies will now offer each other's services to deliver integrated offerings designed from day-one to defeat ransomware and address other pressing cybersecurity concerns, such as malware and phishing.

Today, ransomware is one of the most significant threats facing businesses, with limited solutions available to protect endpoints and networks. Monitoring solutions, which vary widely in quality, have done little to stem the explosive growth of ransomware until now. Halcyon is the first solution designed specifically to defeat ransomware, with tools for preventing initial intrusion, disrupting attacks in progress, and immediately reversing the effects of ransomware in the event of a successful attack. The Halcyon platform is purpose-built to combat encryption and data exfiltration.

As malware prevention and response experts, CISO Global supports its clients end-to-end in combatting cyberattacks – from security engineering, to process and procedure support, security operations, security validations, and more. The organization will leverage Halcyon's powerful platform in its multi-layered approach to combatting cyberattacks and protecting business operations.

"Halcyon is a pioneer in the anti-ransomware field and is purpose-built to combat encryption and data exfiltration," said Ashley Devoto, president and CISO for CISO Global. "Their unique take on ransomware resilience is truly needle-moving. This partnership will open the door for exciting collaborations and will bolster the ransomware capabilities we offer our clients moving forward."

"When setting out to build Halcyon, we knew we wanted to partner with only the best at what they do and CISO Global represents that to us," said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon. "We are on a mission to rapidly scale our cyber resilience platform and with CISO as our partner we can further our goals and provide complementary services to our client base in the process."

About Halcyon
Halcyon is the world's first cyber resilience platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware. Global 2000 companies rely on Halcyon to augment existing XDR/EDR platforms and undo attacks in minutes with bypass and evasion protection, key capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention. For more information, visit https://www.halcyon.ai/.

About CISO Global Inc.
CISO Global is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

SOURCE CISO Global

Also from this source

El director ejecutivo de Ciso Global, David Jemmett, es reconocido con el premio Phoenix Titan 100 2023

CISO Global CEO David Jemmett Recognized as 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipient

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.