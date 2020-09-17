CISO of MGM Resorts International Branden Newman Joins Intezer's Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branden Newman is the latest cybersecurity industry leader to join Intezer's growing profile. The current CISO of MGM Resorts International and former Adidas CISO brings with him over 20 years of experience serving as Head of Global Information Security at Merck Group, and holding numerous leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Defense.

Newman's appointment follows the recent additions of Justin Bradley, former VP of Customer Success at CyberArk, and Gil Fromovitch, former VP of EMEA Sales at Aqua Security, to Intezer's management team.

"Branden's diversity of security leadership is extremely valuable to us," said Itai Tevet, CEO and Co-founder of Intezer. "His insights as a senior executive and proven visionary in cybersecurity will be instrumental as we continue to help organizations address their runtime cloud security."

"Intezer has built an innovative technology for protecting Linux and cloud workloads in production, which is an area often left unsecured," said Newman.

Intezer Protect is Intezer's new Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) that secures enterprise runtime cloud environments against the root cause of cyber attacks: unauthorized code. The platform was recognized in the latest Gartner Market Guide just four months since being introduced to the market. Intezer has since launched a free community offering for the public.

