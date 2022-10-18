CISOs Connect and Security Current Announce 2022 Winners of the CISO Choice Awards

Oct 18, 2022, 08:39 ET
Distinguished Board of CISO Judges Select Winners Based on Real-World Experience
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™ today announced the winners of the 2022 CISO Choice Awards, a recognition of industry vendors by a distinguished board of leading CISOs.
"As CISOs facing an onslaught of security challenges on a daily basis, we live and know what distinguishes a truly great solution," said Board member Sue Lapierre Prologis VP, IT Governance, Information Security Officer.
"This year was extremely gratifying as we saw innovative approaches across threat types to safeguard our organizations," Lapierre said. "The CISO Choice Awards are a valuable recognition, and all of us who belong to the exclusive CISOs Connect Community want to recognize and congratulate this year's winners."
The judges on the transparent board hail from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own programs. Criteria for selecting the winners were clear and based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives.
The 2022 winners are:
VISIONARY VENDOR: NONAME SECURITY
PREMIER SECURITY COMPANY: JUPITERONE
START-UP SECURITY COMPANY: GRIP SECURITY
PARTNER IN SUCCESS: BLACK KITE
PRODUCT INNOVATION: ZERO NETWORKS
API SECURITY: NONAME SECURITY
APPLICATION SECURITY: VERACODE
BREACH & ATTACK SIMULATION SERVICE PROVIDER: COVERTSWARM
BREACH & ATTACK SIMULATION TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER: SAFEBREACH
CLOUD SECURITY POSTURE MANAGEMENT: JUPITERONE
CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTION: JUPITERONE
CLOUD WORKLOAD PROTECTION PLATFORM: TRUEFORT
DATA SECURITY: CYERA
EMAIL SECURITY: SLASHNEXT
ENDPOINT SECURITY: TANIUM
FRAUD PREVENTION: DEDUCE
GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE: PROOFPOINT
IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT: SECUREAUTH
IOT SECURITY: ASIMILY
NETWORK SECURITY: ZERO NETWORKS
PASSWORDLESS: OWNID
RISK MANAGEMENT: SAFE SECURITY
SASE: AXIS SECURITY
SECURITY ANALYTICS: EXABEAM
SECURITY OPERATIONS: EXPEL
SECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING (FOR THE EVERYDAY EMPLOYEE): PROOFPOINT
SECURITY EDUCATION/TRAINING (SECURITY CERTIFICATIONS): RANGEFORCE
THIRD PARTY RISK MANAGEMENT: BLACK KITE
THREAT INTELLIGENCE: CYBERSIXGILL
VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT: FORITFYDATA
"It is rewarding to hear from my peers, the esteemed Board of CISO Judges, who were impressed by the wealth of innovative technologies on the market," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President. "Their real-word experience and insights are the reason the CISO Choice Awards are bar-none the most valuable to security professionals. I'd like to thank them and congratulate the winners."
The following CISOs served on the CISO Choice Awards 2022 Board of Judges:
CN CISO Vaughn Hazen
Covanta CISO Tammy Klotz
Customers Bank EVP Chief Operation & Technology Officer Endré Jarraux Walls
DC Department of Human Services (DHS) CISO Montae Brockett
Huawei Mobile Services CISO Matt Lemon
ICF International VP & CISO Joseph Dyer
IFF VP & CISO Lauren Dana Rosenblatt
One Main Financial CISO Tunde Oni-Daniel
Premise Health CISO Joey Johnson
Prologis VP, IT Governance, Information Security Officer Sue Lapierre
Radian CISO Donna Ross
Sunrun CISO Dave Ruedger
William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons
Well-known author and analyst Richard Stiennon also served on the board. His Security Yearbook 2022 includes a directory of some 3100 companies and an interactive vendor dashboard that has proved an invaluable tool for CISOs.
"It was an honor to be part of the CISO Choice Awards and work with leading CISOs," Stiennon said. "As an analyst, I focus on the growing solution-provider market. Participating in these awards validates my research and yields critical insights into where the market is headed and the dynamic nature of security from all perspectives."
Endré Jarraux Walls, EVP Chief Operation & Technology Officer Customers Bank, lauded the winners' innovative spirit.
"The theme for this year's awards was innovation," Walls said. "Vendors that provide innovative ways to help organizations protect their data and manage risk help CISOs stay ahead of the curve, which is really the best way to ensure proactive defense. The winners were chosen because they contribute that kind of thinking to the industry."
Joseph Dyer, ICF VP & CISO, praised the growing collaboration between the vendor and CISO communities.
"The 2022 CISO Choice Awards were extremely competitive and it was rewarding to see that solution providers are increasingly in sync with our needs," Dyer said. "The awards provide an opportunity for a seasoned board of CISOs across industries to identify and recognize forward-looking solutions from companies that are not only maintaining innovation but working with my peers and myself to safeguard our organizations. Congratulations to the 2022 winners."
Mayfield, a global venture capital firm, has partnered with CISOs Connect to make the CISO Choice Awards possible, as a fundamental part of its mission to support CISOs and the cybersecurity solution ecosystem in order to safeguard enterprises and organizations internationally.
CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.
CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.
