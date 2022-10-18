CISOs Connect and Security Current Announce 2022 Winners of the CISO Choice Awards

Distinguished Board of CISO Judges Select Winners Based on Real-World Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™ today announced the winners of the 2022 CISO Choice Awards, a recognition of industry vendors by a distinguished board of leading CISOs.

"As CISOs facing an onslaught of security challenges on a daily basis, we live and know what distinguishes a truly great solution," said Board member Sue Lapierre Prologis VP, IT Governance, Information Security Officer.

2022 CISO Choice Awards

"This year was extremely gratifying as we saw innovative approaches across threat types to safeguard our organizations," Lapierre said. "The CISO Choice Awards are a valuable recognition, and all of us who belong to the exclusive CISOs Connect Community want to recognize and congratulate this year's winners."

The judges on the transparent board hail from organizations across industries, and their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insights from building and maintaining their own programs. Criteria for selecting the winners were clear and based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives.

The 2022 winners are:

VISIONARY VENDOR: NONAME SECURITY

PREMIER SECURITY COMPANY: JUPITERONE

START-UP SECURITY COMPANY: GRIP SECURITY

PARTNER IN SUCCESS: BLACK KITE

PRODUCT INNOVATION: ZERO NETWORKS

API SECURITY: NONAME SECURITY

APPLICATION SECURITY: VERACODE

BREACH & ATTACK SIMULATION SERVICE PROVIDER: COVERTSWARM

BREACH & ATTACK SIMULATION TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER: SAFEBREACH

CLOUD SECURITY POSTURE MANAGEMENT: JUPITERONE

CLOUD SECURITY SOLUTION: JUPITERONE

CLOUD WORKLOAD PROTECTION PLATFORM: TRUEFORT

DATA SECURITY: CYERA

EMAIL SECURITY: SLASHNEXT

ENDPOINT SECURITY: TANIUM

FRAUD PREVENTION: DEDUCE

GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE: PROOFPOINT

IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT: SECUREAUTH

IOT SECURITY: ASIMILY

NETWORK SECURITY: ZERO NETWORKS

PASSWORDLESS: OWNID

RISK MANAGEMENT: SAFE SECURITY

SASE: AXIS SECURITY

SECURITY ANALYTICS: EXABEAM

SECURITY OPERATIONS: EXPEL

SECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING (FOR THE EVERYDAY EMPLOYEE): PROOFPOINT

SECURITY EDUCATION/TRAINING (SECURITY CERTIFICATIONS): RANGEFORCE

THIRD PARTY RISK MANAGEMENT: BLACK KITE

THREAT INTELLIGENCE: CYBERSIXGILL

VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT: FORITFYDATA

"It is rewarding to hear from my peers, the esteemed Board of CISO Judges, who were impressed by the wealth of innovative technologies on the market," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President. "Their real-word experience and insights are the reason the CISO Choice Awards are bar-none the most valuable to security professionals. I'd like to thank them and congratulate the winners."

The following CISOs served on the CISO Choice Awards 2022 Board of Judges:

CN CISO Vaughn Hazen

Covanta CISO Tammy Klotz

Customers Bank EVP Chief Operation & Technology Officer Endré Jarraux Walls

DC Department of Human Services (DHS) CISO Montae Brockett

Huawei Mobile Services CISO Matt Lemon

ICF International VP & CISO Joseph Dyer

IFF VP & CISO Lauren Dana Rosenblatt

One Main Financial CISO Tunde Oni-Daniel

Premise Health CISO Joey Johnson

Prologis VP, IT Governance, Information Security Officer Sue Lapierre

Radian CISO Donna Ross

Sunrun CISO Dave Ruedger

William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons

Well-known author and analyst Richard Stiennon also served on the board. His Security Yearbook 2022 includes a directory of some 3100 companies and an interactive vendor dashboard that has proved an invaluable tool for CISOs.

"It was an honor to be part of the CISO Choice Awards and work with leading CISOs," Stiennon said. "As an analyst, I focus on the growing solution-provider market. Participating in these awards validates my research and yields critical insights into where the market is headed and the dynamic nature of security from all perspectives."

Endré Jarraux Walls, EVP Chief Operation & Technology Officer Customers Bank, lauded the winners' innovative spirit.

"The theme for this year's awards was innovation," Walls said. "Vendors that provide innovative ways to help organizations protect their data and manage risk help CISOs stay ahead of the curve, which is really the best way to ensure proactive defense. The winners were chosen because they contribute that kind of thinking to the industry."

Joseph Dyer, ICF VP & CISO, praised the growing collaboration between the vendor and CISO communities.

"The 2022 CISO Choice Awards were extremely competitive and it was rewarding to see that solution providers are increasingly in sync with our needs," Dyer said. "The awards provide an opportunity for a seasoned board of CISOs across industries to identify and recognize forward-looking solutions from companies that are not only maintaining innovation but working with my peers and myself to safeguard our organizations. Congratulations to the 2022 winners."

Mayfield, a global venture capital firm, has partnered with CISOs Connect to make the CISO Choice Awards possible, as a fundamental part of its mission to support CISOs and the cybersecurity solution ecosystem in order to safeguard enterprises and organizations internationally.

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

Contact:

Aimee Rhodes

2018359205

SOURCE Security Current