CISOs Connect™ Announces Three New Appointments to Meet Needs of Growing Cybersecurity Executive Community

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™, the premier professional development group for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), is excited to announce three new appointments as it seeks to augment its offerings to its expanding community of leading cybersecurity executives.

Juliana Teibel has been appointed CISOs Connect's Vice President of Global Business Development. In this position, she will expand and manage key strategic relationships with members, partners, and vendors.

CISOs Connect™ is excited by the launch of the CISOs Top 100 Accelerated CISOs Awards (A100), a groundbreaking, merit-based recognition program created to honor Chief Information Security Officers with less than five years in the role. Responding to industry demand, the A100 Awards will spotlight emerging leaders who are shaping the future of cybersecurity with innovative strategies based on diverse experiences and backgrounds.

Amy Teibel has been appointed Vice President of Content. Amy will drive customized reports, surveys, and other print and video material that will continue to help CISOs Connect members get the information they need to carry out their elevated role.

Johann Balaguer, an industry-recognized global cybersecurity executive, has been appointed CISO in Residence. Johann, Vice President and Global Chief Information Security Officer of Hard Rock will oversee and shape the high-value content CISOs Connect provides through proprietary research analysis and peer messaging.

Johann will also be instrumental in engaging members of the CISOs Connect community to understand how the organization can best answer their needs.

CISOs Connect would like to extend a special thanks to Johann's predecessor, Kevin McKenzie, for his outstanding contributions as our CISO in residence and congratulate him on his new role as CISO of Ferguson.

"As CISOs Connect continues its global expansion, I want to congratulate Juliana, Amy, and Johann on their appointments," said David Cass, President of CISOs Connect. "I also want to thank our community for their contributions to Connect and for their roles as CISOs. I look forward to seeing everyone at our Black Hat events."

The new appointments are an outgrowth of an investment round designed to allow CISOs Connect to expand and improve the services it provides to its community of top-tier CISOs.

"Chief Information Security Officers are performing an increasingly important role in a digital landscape that is changing by the day," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "The appointment of these three outstanding professionals is designed to provide differentiated services and content to help the CISOs we serve better protect critical corporate and government assets."

Known for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community, CISOs Connect is led by the top CISOs in North America. It is purpose-built to foster a trusted environment for cybersecurity leaders and top experts worldwide to share information.

"I am excited by the role, which will help drive CISOs Connect expansion globally as it continues to experience significant growth already in EMEA and South America," Juliana said, adding, "Its commitment to global cybersecurity excellence remains steadfast."

CISOs Connect offers a trusted forum to exchange information and collaborate with colleagues, helping its members make informed business, professional, and technology decisions.

