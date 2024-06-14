CISOs Connect Launches A100 Awards Celebrating Emerging CISOs

Nominations Open for the Inaugural A100 Awards, Recognizing Up-and-Coming CISOs With Transparent, Peer-Evaluated Criteria

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect is thrilled to announce the launch of the CISOs Top 100 Accelerated CISOs Awards (A100), a groundbreaking, merit-based recognition program created to honor Chief Information Security Officers with less than five years in the role. Responding to industry demand, the A100 Awards will spotlight emerging leaders who are shaping the future of cybersecurity with innovative strategies based on diverse experiences and backgrounds.

This new award builds on CISOs Connect's industry-esteemed CISOs Top 100 CISOs Awards (the C100) and is similarly distinguished by a process that is 100% transparent and involves absolutely no pay-for-play. The Board of Judges comprises distinguished veteran CISOs, and the criteria are clear-cut. No fees are ever part of the process, ensuring that all nominees are evaluated solely on merit, underscoring the award's commitment to integrity and accessibility.

The selection criteria focus on the candidates' ability to balance business and technology strategy, and nimbly navigate the fast-paced cybersecurity landscape, marking them as emerging leaders demonstrating exceptional potential and drive.

Nominations open on June 14, 2024, and can be self-submitted or put forward by a third party, provided the nominee meets the specified criteria. This inclusive approach ensures the best and brightest up-and-coming CISOs are recognized.

Key benchmarks for consideration include:

CISO or equivalent at an end-user enterprise or organization for less than five years

Involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations

Security-related volunteering and activism

Mentoring, educating, and training future cybersecurity professionals across functions

To self-submit or nominate a peer, visit: https://www.research.net/r/A1002024Application

"This transparent, peer-to-peer evaluation ensures that the A100 Awards honor those rising security leaders who will spearhead the future of the fast-changing cybersecurity industry. Our judges, themselves once emerging leaders and now battle-hardened veterans, are uniquely positioned to identify the industry's emerging elite," Angela C. Williams, SVP, CISO, UL Solutions.

The evaluation and selection process will be conducted by the following distinguished CISO judges:

Mandy Andress, CISO, Elastic

Shawn Bowen, SVP, CISO, World Kinect

Jack Burback, EVP & CSO, Wintrust Financial

Nicole Darden Ford, SVP & CISO, Nordstrom

Ngozi Eze , CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.

, CISO, Levi Strauss & Co. Aaron Katz , Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TWC Group

, Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TWC Group David Lackey, CISO and Chief Privacy Officer, World Vision USA

Neda Pitt , CISO, Belk

, CISO, Belk Jeff Trudeau, VP, CIO & CSO, Chime

Angela C. Williams, SVP, CISO, UL Solutions

"One of CISOs Connect's core missions is to elevate the CISO while fostering the professional development of its members by contributing to global security at a time when threats are rising day by day," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO, CISOs Connect. "We have created the A100 Awards as part of our mission to help our members and the cybersecurity industry as a whole succeed and receive the recognition they deserve."

"This award is designed to demonstrate to emerging leaders the importance of always raising the bar," said David Cass, President, CISOs Connect. "We look forward to paying tribute to the brightest of the newer generation of security leaders who are taking the reins at a time when the visibility and strategic importance of the CISO's role is growing enormously."

"The A100 Awards are a testament to recognizing and fostering the talents of emerging CISOs who bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the cybersecurity landscape. As a former C100 Judge, it's an honor to be part of the inaugural A100 Awards with CISOs Connect, an organization committed to our community and its advancement," said Nicole Darden Ford, SVP & CISO, Nordstrom. "These awards, evaluated by clear and transparent criteria with a transparent board of my CISO peers, showcase the integrity of the process. CISOs Connect continuously raises the community through its elevated content and unwavering commitment to integrity."

"SecurityPal is honored to support the A100 Awards, designed to honor and empower Chief Information Security Officers who are passionate about shaping the future of an industry whose criticality grows with each passing year," said Pukar Hamal, SecurityPal founder and CEO. "The nurturing of a new, diverse generation of security leaders is essential to keeping pace with the multiplying security challenges organizations face."

About CISOs Connect: CISOs Connect is an exclusive, membership-only interactive organization of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. It allows security leaders to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while offering a forum to exchange information and collaborate with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. CISOs Connect is part of Security Current, known for its Security Shark Tank and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

