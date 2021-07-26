CISOs Connect Launches Annual CISO Choice Awards with Notable CISO Board of Judges

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™ today announced the launch of its annual vendor recognition, the CISO Choice Awards and the luminaries on the CISO Board of Judges selecting the winning solutions and providers.

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards program recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise. Security solution providers are from across the world. Submit for consideration.

CISO Choice Awards 2021

The CISO Choice Awards are a differentiated program as it is based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives with clear criteria and a known Board of CISO Judges. Part of Security Current's exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, the CISO Choice Awards recipients are selected by the Board of Judges who have first-hand know-how and insights from building and maintaining their own programs.

"The CISO Choice Awards are unique in that as CISOs we are in the trenches daily and give a real-world perspective when viewing the submissions," said Christine Vanderpool, Florida Crystals CISO. "As a member of the exclusive CISOs Connect community, I am honored to be on the Board of Judges with such a phenomenal group of CISO peers from across industries."

The CISO Choice Awards 2021 Board of Judges spans several verticals. The Board includes the following CISOs:

Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO Nikk Gilbert

Delta Dental CISO Fred Kwong

Dollar Tree Stores VP & CISO Kevin McKenzie

Florida Crystals VP, IT Strategy & CISO Christine Vanderpool

Invitae CISO Dave Ruedger

Markel Corporation CISO & Privacy Officer Patricia Titus

OneMain Financial CISO Tunde Oni-Daniel

Group CISO PLDT Group & Smart Communications Angel Redoble

Ricoh USA, Inc. CSO David Levine

RWJBarnabas Health CISO Hussein Syed

William Blair CISO Ralston Simmons

Also, on the Board of Judges is well-known author and analyst Richard Stiennon who wrote the Security Yearbook 2021, which includes a directory of 2,615 companies.

"The sharing of security success stories is a vital aspect of industry-wide education. There is no better source of information and recommendations than by fellow security professionals," said David Levine, Vice President of Corporate and Information Security and CSO, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The CISO Choice Awards will collect and share examples of how security teams are collaborating and minimizing emerging risks as part of their security and cybersecurity programs via valued and proven partners and solutions. The awards will encourage discussion around real-life experiences, providing growth opportunity for security professionals at all levels."

Angel Redoble, FVP & Group CISO PLDT Group & Smart Communications, added: "Honoring security innovation is imperative as it is this innovation along with collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst CISOs that will help us stay secure as we face a daily onslaught of cyberattacks."

Cherokee Nation Businesses CISO Nikk Gilbert said: "An essential component of an effective cyber-security program is choosing technology solutions and the CISO Choice Awards are bar none the most valuable awards for security executives looking to identify cutting edge and leading technology vendors."

As a fundamental part of their missions to support the CISOs and the cyber security solution ecosystem in order to safeguard enterprises and organizations YL Ventures and W2 Communications have sponsored the CISO Choice Awards.

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive knowledge-sharing community of trusted peers and subject matter experts who are connected by interests to exchange information and ideas and collaborate. Part of Security Current, CISOs Connect is the premier membership-only professional community for the industry.

