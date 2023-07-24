CISOs Connect Launches the 2023 CISO Choice Awards Recognizing Outstanding Cybersecurity Solutions and Providers

CISOs Select Winners Based on Real-world Experience; Vendor Submissions Now Open

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect™ today opened nominations for its annual CISO-selected vendor recognition, the 2023 CISO Choice Awards, and named the Distinguished CISO Board of Judges that will select the winners.

Technology is proliferating as the security landscape becomes ever more challenging, and the CISO Choice Awards program has been designed to recognize the exceptional solutions that really make a difference. Security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels are eligible for consideration, and the program is open to providers across the globe.

The CISO Choice Awards are chosen by prominent security chiefs who have built and maintained their own programs. They include The CISO Choice Awards 2023 International Board of Judges spans several verticals. The Board is made up of the following CISOs: Aaron Hughes, Angela Williams, Bradley Schaufenbuel, Jake Martens, James Blair, Kevin McKenzie, Michael Calderin, Neda Pitt, Ran Tenenbaum, Sai Iyer, and Shlomi Avivi. CISOs Connect 2023 CISO Choice Awards

Submit for consideration here: https://tinyurl.com/5yphravk

"Without innovation, there is no way security practitioners can stay ahead of malicious actors driven by power and greed," said Sai Iyer, CISO at Ziff Davis. "With these awards, the CISOs Connect community aims to encourage the creative entrepreneurship that is helping to keep organizations safe."

Angela Williams, UL Solutions SVP & CISO, said: "With thousands of security vendors out there, finding the best solution for your organization's needs is a formidable challenge. The CISO Choice Awards is an invaluable tool for cutting through the marketing noise and guiding our community toward those platforms that distinguish themselves."

CISOs confront security challenges 24/7, so there is no one better positioned to identify the technologies that stand out from the rest of the pack. Recipients of the CISO Choice Awards are chosen by prominent security chiefs who have built and maintained their own programs. The selection process is uniquely transparent and based on clear-cut criteria.

"A vendor is not only a source of outstanding technological solutions, but must also become a trusted partner," said Aaron Hughes, SVP and CISO at Albertsons Companies. "Industry professionals look to the CISO Choice Awards because they know the judges understand the criticality of these assets, and gauge candidates accordingly."

The CISO Choice Awards 2023 International Board of Judges spans several verticals. It includes the following CISOs:

Aaron Hughes, Albertsons Companies

Angela Williams, UL Solutions

Bradley Schaufenbuel, Paychex

Jake Martens, Aristocrat

James Blair, Todd Corporation

Kevin McKenzie, CISOs Connect

Michael Calderin, YAGEO Group

Neda Pitt, Belk

Ran Tenenbaum, Aroundtown SA

Sai Iyer, Ziff Davis

Shlomi Avivi, First Digital Bank

Also on the Board is best-selling author and noted analyst Richard Stiennon, whose Security Yearbook 2023 includes a directory of 3,269 security vendors.

"Cybersecurity is a global issue, and it is imperative that CISOs collaborate with peers to exchange knowledge," said James Blair, CISO at the Todd Corporation, one of New Zealand's largest family businesses. "The CISO Choice Awards provide that opportunity by providing a direct pathway to the best technological solutions out there."

"Innovation and creativity are key elements in today's evolving landscape," said Ran Tenenbaum, CISO at Aroundtown SA, a company based in Luxembourg. "We must embrace it to align with business requirements and stay ahead of the threat curve."

The 2023 categories are:

Business Categories

Best Use of AI

Premier Company

Visionary Company

Partner in Success

Startup Security Company

Technology Categories

API Security

Application Security

Breach and Attack Simulation

Cloud Security Solution

Cloud Workload Protection Platform

Data Security

Email Security (Phishing)

Endpoint Security

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

IoT Security

MSSP

Network Security

Risk Management

Security Awareness Training

Security Operations

Security Service Edge (SSE)

SIEM

Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

Threat Intelligence

Vulnerability Management

"In today's cybersecurity landscape where threats keep evolving so fast, we as CISOs must evolve accordingly and find the innovative tools to do so," said Shlomi Avivi, One Zero Bank CISO. "The CISO Choice Awards is a great tool for looking at the actual security value of vendors and noting the ones we believe can make a change."

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research and analysis while exchanging information and ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and lauded for its CISO-driven content, knowledge sharing, and community ethos. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

Contact:

Aimee Rhodes

201-835-9205

[email protected]com

SOURCE CISOs Connect