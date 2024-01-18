CISOs Connect™ Opens Nominations for 2024 CISOs Top 100 CISOs (C100) Recognition and Announces Esteemed CISO Board of Judges

CISO Board of Judges Honors Their US and Canadian Peers Who Safeguard Our Organizations and Give Back

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CISOs Connect, an exclusive membership-only organization, today opened nominations for its 2024 CISOs Top 100 CISO (C100) awards and announced the board of pre-eminent CISO judges who will select the recipients of this leading industry tribute, recognizing outstanding Chief Information Security Officers in the U.S. and beyond.

The C100 acknowledges the exceptional achievements of security leaders who have made it their mission to head off hackers who are growing more destructive with each passing day. Equally important, they are dedicated to passing on the richness of their accumulated experience to a new generation of cybersecurity practitioners.

What sets this award apart from other forms of industry recognition is the transparency of the process. Criteria for eligibility are clearly defined, and the identity of the judges – all distinguished CISOs themselves -- is public.

Nominations can be self-submitted or put forward by a third party. There is no fee. The submission deadline is Monday, March 4.

Key benchmarks for consideration include:

CISO or equivalent at an end-user enterprise or organization for at least five years

Involvement and leadership roles in professional organizations

Security-related volunteering and activism

Mentoring, educating and training future cybersecurity professionals across functions

Nominate here: https://www.research.net/r/2024C100Application

"The immensely valuable role that CISOs play in keeping our world safe and our economies humming has become undeniable as organizations digitize and attacks reverberate across the globe," said John Virden, 2024 Esteemed Judge and Miami University Assistant VP for Security, Compliance, and Risk Management & CISO. "Recipients of this award are role models for an industry that will only become more indispensable as time goes by."

"CISOs Connect is devoted to the professional advancement of cybersecurity leaders, and this award sets a benchmark for excellence with its transparent process and distinguished board of CISO judges," said Meredith R. Harper, 2024 Esteemed Judge and Synchrony SVP and CISO. "All security leaders operate under relentless pressures, often at great personal expense. By recognizing the standouts, CISOs Connect aims not only to pay tribute to their accomplishments, but also to keep raising the bar."

The following industry leaders are serving on the distinguished CISO Board:

American Family Insurance VP & Enterprise CISO Sheldon Cuffie

Blackstone CSO Adam Fletcher

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Global CISO Sheryl Hanchar

Healthfirst CISO Brian Miller

H.I.G. Capital CISO Marcos Marrero

Invitation Homes VP Information Security & CISO Robert Pace

McKinsey & Company CISO Anthony Esposito

Miami University Assistant VP for Security, Compliance, and Risk Management & CISO John Virden

PagerDuty CISO Heather Hinton

Synchrony SVP, CISO Meredith R. Harper

"It is an honor to serve on the board of CISO judges that will select this year's winners, who will be judged not only on their professional expertise, but also their willingness to impart their wisdom to future cybersecurity leaders," said Robert Pace, 2024 Esteemed Judge and Invitation Homes VP Information Security and CISO. "As CISOs ourselves, we know full well what sets apart the competent practitioners from the outstanding ones. These awards are designed to celebrate the best of the best, who inspire others to follow in their path."

As a fundamental part of their mission to support and recognize the CISOs unceasing efforts to safeguard their enterprises and organizations globally, CISOs Connect™ partnered with the following organizations to make the C100 possible:

Black Kite

Glilot Capital

Mayfield Investments

"Black Kite is honored to again be partnering with CISOs Connect's CISOs Top 100 CISOs awards program, as we have annually since its inception. A recognition program based on objective, peer-driven evaluation is the most meaningful tribute a CISO can receive," said Black Kite CEO Paul Paget. "CISOs Connect was founded to help its members perfect their craft, and we at Black Kite are enthusiastically proud to support the C100 Awards as part of our mission to empower CISOs in their 24/7 campaign to safeguard enterprises and organizations around the world."

About CISOs Connect

CISOs Connect is an exclusive membership-only interactive community of trusted cyber peers and subject matter experts. Connected by common interests, this community allows cyber experts to share knowledge and expertise through proprietary content, research, and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions.

CISOs Connect™ is part of Security Current™, known for its Security Shark Tank® and is lauded for its CISO driven content, knowledge sharing, and community. It is purpose-built and led by the top CISOs in North America.

