CISPI Announces New Brand Identity to Attract the Next Generation of Plumbing Professionals

MUNDELEIN, Ill., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI) is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity. The new logo and supporting brand assets were updated to introduce a new generation of plumbing engineers, designers, code officials, contractors and installers to the Institute.

Designed by Agency McKenna in Chicago, IL, the new brand identity fits into the Institute's larger marketing communications strategy to build broad-scale awareness within the building and construction industry. Because the Institute communicates with a variety of audiences, it was especially important to create branding that was easily recognizable. The specification and implementation of cast iron soil pipe products involves a myriad of groups in the supply chain, including building owners, contractors and commercial plumbing professionals.

The new identity incorporates a bright red and blue color scheme that reinforces the Institute's "Made in America" heritage and represents the CISPI member companies that manufacture cast iron soil pipe products domestically. The energetic use of color and multidimensional curves brings vibrancy to the "C I" trademark. The updated tagline, "CISPI – The Mark of Quality" emphasizes the product's high-quality manufacture found only in American-made products. The new branding has a distinctly modern feel with continuity to the Institute's past logo designs.

Dave Parney, CISPI Executive Vice President, was especially pleased with the new look. "I am very proud to announce the launch our new brand. I believe our new branding is distinctive enough to appeal to younger audiences, but will still resonate with the seasoned industry professionals who have known the CISPI brand for years."

CISPI Board of Director, Francesca Dunbar, continues, "Our new branding supports the Institute's current priorities and highlights the quality that the Institute has maintained for years. It will be an important asset for us as we look to expand our reach to new audiences across the country."

About CISPI

The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute (CISPI) was organized in 1949 by the leading American manufacturers of cast iron soil pipe and fittings. The Institute is dedicated to aiding and improving the plumbing industry. Through the distribution of technical reports, CISPI seeks to advance interest in the manufacture, use and distribution of cast iron soil pipe and fittings.

SOURCE The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute

Related Links

http://www.cispi.org

