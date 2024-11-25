Cistto Launches the "Humanized Anti-Aging Global Scientist Alliance" in China, Empowering Products with Cutting-Edge Science

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an emerging brand specializing in sensitive skin repair, Cistto is grounded in skin science and committed to advancing skin health through the latest dermatological breakthroughs and cutting-edge biotechnology. Cistto is steadfast in its promise to develop safe, effective, and scientifically validated products that truly make a difference. In China, over 250 dermatologists have already recognized and recommended Cistto's products, a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and results. But Cistto isn't stopping there. To ensure it remains at the forefront of skincare innovation, the brand has brought together global scientific expertise, unveiling the "Humanized Anti-Aging Global Scientist Alliance" on November 6 in China.

Cistto: Gentle Skincare For Modern Traveler

Professor Liu Wei, Consultant to the Dermatology Branch of the Chinese Medical Association and Vice Chairman of the Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetology Branch of the Chinese Medical Association, was officially appointed as Cistto's invited skin science expert. Professor Liu, a leading figure in dermatological research, has contributed to standardized industry references in the theory and foundational studies of skin aging, providing comprehensive theoretical guidance and research support for Cistto's product development.

Professor Zhang Jiaheng, appointed Director of the Biomaterials Center at the Zhuhai Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Visiting Professor at the Institute of Chemical Materials, China Academy of Engineering Physics, has officially joined Cistto as the brand's invited collagen technology expert and technical advisor for the Origin Collagen series. As a supramolecular scientist with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Professor Zhang has dedicated his research to supramolecular technology and its applications, publishing over 200 SCI journal papers and holding more than 90 patents. Together with Cistto, he has co-developed the breakthrough core technology—Cyclopeptide™ Transmembrane Technology, leading to the creation of the innovative Nanocell™ superconductive transmembrane collagen, which powers the exceptional anti-aging performance of the "Origin"™ collagen series.

In China, Cistto is also honored to announce its collaboration with Sir J. Fraser Stoddart, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. As a leading authority in supramolecular chemistry, Stoddart's pioneering research has opened new directions in the field and provided critical insights into the development of Cistto's Cyclopeptide™ Transmembrane Technology™. Together, they have witnessed the remarkable results of the Nanocell™ superconductive transmembrane collagen, which promotes the production of 8 major types of collagen in just 7 days.

Cistto is more than just a skincare brand; it is a champion of scientific principles. Through continuous technological innovation and the support of a world-class expert team, Cistto is committed to providing global consumers with safer, more effective skincare solutions, ushering in a new era of "humanized anti-aging."

Official website: https://cistto.us/

SOURCE Cistto