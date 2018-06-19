CIT Announces Addition to Rail Division's Senior Leadership Team

"I am excited to welcome Randy to the Rail team," Lytle said. "With more than two decades of experience in the railcar industry, he has the skills and the background to hit the ground running and immediately begin developing solutions and delivering value to our current and future customers."

Kaploe comes to CIT from Trinity Rail, where he was most recently employed as sales director. He has also served as a senior account manager, portfolio manager and quality leader at GE Capital Rail Services. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, in which he served as a commissioned officer, and is a member of the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers and the Chicago Traffic Club.

CIT's Rail division offers a full suite of railcar leasing and equipment financing solutions to rail shippers and carriers across North America. It manages one of the youngest and most diversified railcar and locomotive fleets in the industry and leverages its deep experience to empower customers to succeed and prosper.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

