CI&T Appoints Industry Vet Bob Wollheim as CSO

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced the appointment of entrepreneur and one of Brazil's leading authorities in the innovation market, Bob Wollheim as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at CI&T headquarters in São Paulo. With offices in Oakland (CA), New York (NY), Princeton (NJ) and Philadelphia (PA), the company has been experiencing rapid growth in the U.S. market, which today represents one of the largest shares in its revenue, recently commemorating a three-year U.S. growth rate of 131%. Wollheim's appointment reinforces the company's strategy to build its reputation worldwide, ensure closer communications within each of its business units and transforming people in the process.

With over 20 years of experience in the digital world, Wollheim is a top name when it comes to entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation. Most recently, he was the head of Digital at ABC Communication Group, the largest independent advertising and marketing communications group in Brazil which was recently sold to Omnicom Group Inc. Wollheim was the founder of a number of technology-related companies, including YouPIX, a digital platform focused on discussing internet culture. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

"In exponential times, companies have the challenge to tell their stories in a simple and understandable way, and communication becomes a more strategic discipline," states Wollheim. "It's a huge opportunity for me to join CI&T's team. They are a company that I've been following for a long time as leaders in the digital transformation space worldwide."

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T states, "Technology doesn't revolutionize industries, but people do. Bob Wollheim is a transformational agent, one of those rare professionals who combines the ability to innovate, disrupt and execute. It's a pleasure to have him aboard with us on this ambitious global journey."

CI&T recently celebrated several key achievements this year showcasing the company's continued momentum and global growth. In addition to a strategic minority investment from Advent International, CI&T welcomed EmbraerX to its growing client portfolio, unveiled its new Prisma Bay Area innovation center and was the recipient of a number of industry accolades. The digital solutions partner for the world's largest companies, CI&T provides strategy, research, design and engineering services, digitally transforming customers' businesses by co-creating new business models, digital products and platforms, and innovative ways of working.

