CIT Bank Savings Products Named Best Online Savings Account and Best High-Yield Savings Account by The Ascent, a Motley Fool Service

News provided by

CIT Bank

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Savings Connect account and Platinum Savings account were named the Best Online Savings Account and Best High-Yield Savings Account by The Ascent, a service of The Motley Fool, as part of its 2024 Best Bank and Bank Account Awards.

The Ascent recognized CIT Savings Connect for its competitive annual percentage yield (APY), no account fees and no minimum balance requirement after initial deposit. CIT Platinum Savings received praise by The Ascent for being a "no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs in the market today," as well as for its unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month.

Both accounts were recognized for their convenience, accessibility, and insurance and security through being FDIC-insured and backed by First Citizens Bank, a top-20 U.S. financial institution.

"We're proud to have two of our savings products recognized as the best accounts in their corresponding categories for features that make it easy, convenient and rewarding for our customers to achieve their savings goals," said Ravi Kumar, head of CIT Bank. "These awards are a testament to the innovation, design-forward thinking and customer-centric approach executed by our CIT Bank team on a daily basis."

The Ascent determines its annual Best Bank and Bank Account Award winners through expert evaluations focusing on industry factors and user benefits, including competitive APYs and rewards, account minimums and fees, brand reputation and customer satisfaction, and other features.

To learn more about the award-winning Savings Connect and Platinum Savings accounts, as well as other CIT Bank offerings including options for personal savings, CDs, eChecking accounts and more, visit cit.com. We offer competitive rates, easy access to your accounts through online banking and a mobile app, and a customer service team ready to answer your questions.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com. 

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela Losey
212-461-5305
[email protected]

SOURCE CIT Bank

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.