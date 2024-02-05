CIT Bank Savings Products Named Best Online Savings Account and Best High-Yield Savings Account by The Ascent, a Motley Fool Service

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Savings Connect account and Platinum Savings account were named the Best Online Savings Account and Best High-Yield Savings Account by The Ascent, a service of The Motley Fool, as part of its 2024 Best Bank and Bank Account Awards.

The Ascent recognized CIT Savings Connect for its competitive annual percentage yield (APY), no account fees and no minimum balance requirement after initial deposit. CIT Platinum Savings received praise by The Ascent for being a "no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs in the market today," as well as for its unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month.

Both accounts were recognized for their convenience, accessibility, and insurance and security through being FDIC-insured and backed by First Citizens Bank, a top-20 U.S. financial institution.

"We're proud to have two of our savings products recognized as the best accounts in their corresponding categories for features that make it easy, convenient and rewarding for our customers to achieve their savings goals," said Ravi Kumar, head of CIT Bank. "These awards are a testament to the innovation, design-forward thinking and customer-centric approach executed by our CIT Bank team on a daily basis."

The Ascent determines its annual Best Bank and Bank Account Award winners through expert evaluations focusing on industry factors and user benefits, including competitive APYs and rewards, account minimums and fees, brand reputation and customer satisfaction, and other features.

To learn more about the award-winning Savings Connect and Platinum Savings accounts, as well as other CIT Bank offerings including options for personal savings, CDs, eChecking accounts and more, visit cit.com. We offer competitive rates, easy access to your accounts through online banking and a mobile app, and a customer service team ready to answer your questions.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

