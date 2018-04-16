CIT Declares Dividends

NEW YORK, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share on its outstanding common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on May 25, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

The CIT Board also declared the semi-annual dividend on the Series A preferred stock of $29.00 per share payable on June 15, 2018 to preferred stockholders of record as of May 31, 2018.