CIT Donates 1.5 Million Meals this Holiday Season in Partnership with Feeding America

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. today announced it will donate one and a half million meals1 this holiday season in partnership with Feeding America®, exceeding the original goal of its One Million Meals campaign by 50 percent.

"Thank you to the customers, followers and employees who participated in CIT's campaign to help provide meals for people in need this holiday season," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "The engagement for this program allowed others to help direct our giving and enabled us to make an important contribution in battling hunger for both kids and adults this season."

To participate, individuals could follow the #GiveLikeYou hashtag on Twitter and Facebook and vote for one of three Feeding America® Programs. CIT also contributed meals for every opening of a Savings Builder account at CIT Bank, the company's national online bank.

Among the three programs, the Senior Grocery Program obtained the most votes from participants and will receive half of the meal donations. The Mobile Pantry and BackPack Programs will each receive approximately one quarter of the remaining meals.

"Feeding America® serves an estimated seven million seniors across our network each year," said Doug Montgomery, managing director of New Partnerships for Feeding America®. "We are extremely grateful for CIT's generosity and the tremendous support from across their network."

Feeding America® is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 46 million people each year. CIT's campaign kicked-off on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, and ran until Dec. 20.

1 $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

