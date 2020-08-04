CIT Donates 100,000 Meals to NJ-based Table to Table

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has made a donation to provide enough fresh food for 100,000 meals to Table to Table, a community-based food rescue program that redistributes would-be wasted food to those in need. The donation addresses food insecurity in the Northern New Jersey-area, a community need identified by a CIT direct bank customer as part of the company's Acts of Caring initiative.

Table to Table collects perishable food that would otherwise be wasted from supermarkets, food distributors, restaurants and commercial kitchens and delivers it to more than 250 organizations serving the hungry across Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties. Large groups of individuals and struggling families also receive distributions of produce and other fresh food through a network of fresh produce markets and distribution hubs throughout Newark and in Paterson.

Table to Table is the most cost-effective hunger relief program in New Jersey, and in 2019, the organization rescued enough food to distribute 26 million meals.

"Hunger and food insecurity are significant problems facing New Jersey, with 1 in 8 households struggling to find enough food for the week," said Ilene Isaacs, Table to Table's Executive Director. "CIT's generous donation will help our organization redistribute the bounty of nutritious fresh food that our partners choose to donate rather than waste, turning it into thousands of meals for hungry people in our communities."

"Our Acts of Caring donation to Table to Table addresses a community need brought to us by one of our customers, and advances the efforts of our employees who helped combat food insecurity in their neighborhoods this June by volunteering over 1,500 hours to causes focused on providing basic needs and hunger relief," said Steve Solk, president, Consumer Banking at CIT. "We're proud to support causes that truly make a difference in our communities and are personally meaningful to our customers and our team."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by a customer of CIT's direct bank, Table to Table is one of ten projects nationwide that was selected to receive a donation from CIT this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About Table to Table

Table to Table is a community-based, not-for-profit, food rescue program that collects fresh and perishable food which would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations that serve hungry people in Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties in Northeastern NJ. With a fleet of refrigerated trucks, perishable food is picked up from more than 150 donors (restaurants, supermarkets, food distributors and hospital/corporate cafeterias), and then delivered to 250+ community partners. These partners include soup kitchens, homeless shelters, senior adult facilities, day care centers, homes for victims and children of domestic violence, after-school programs and pantries serving the working poor. Food is delivered on the day of donation and is provided free of charge. Without any government assistance, Table to Table raises its own funds every year, and last year delivered enough food for more than 26 million meals. Learn more at tabletotable.org.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

