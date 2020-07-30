CIT Donates Meals to Veteran Families Through Mission 22

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has donated meals to Mission 22, an organization supporting the veteran community through treatment programs, memorials and community social impact. This donation will feed up to 25 veteran families for one month through Mission 22's Vets Feeding Vets grocery assistance program, a cause nominated by a CIT Community Association Banking (CAB) customer in Exeter, NH as part of CIT's Acts of Caring initiative.

Mission 22 supports and serves veterans across the U.S. through various programs that treat veteran issues, such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury, and create support and awareness around these issues.

"Thanks to CIT's donation, we are able to feed up to 25 veterans and their families for one month as part of our Vets Feeding Vets program," said Sara Johnson, CEO of Mission 22. "Through our programming, our goal is to push for the betterment of our community and give immediate support to veterans, especially during this challenging time."

"CIT is proud to advance causes that are important to our customers," said Alan DeTata, president, Community Association Banking at CIT. "Providing grocery assistance to veteran families, a need brought to us by a CAB customer in New Hampshire, is just one of the projects we are completing on behalf of our customers this summer as part of our Acts of Caring initiative to make a positive impact in our communities."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by Great North Property Management, a CIT Community Association Banking customer in Exeter, NH, Mission 22 is one of ten projects nationwide that was selected to receive a donation from CIT this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About Mission 22

Mission 22 is part of the 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization Elderheart Inc., led by Special Forces operators Magnus Johnson and Mike Kissel and Infantryman Brad Hubbard whose personal battles with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury influenced their mission to raise awareness, enlist support and even end veteran suicide in America. Mission 22 supports the veteran community with three main programs; veteran treatment programs, memorials and community social impact. The programs serve combat veterans and educate the public on veteran issues, enabling a push for the betterment of communities nationwide and support when veterans need it the most, right now. For additional information, visit mission22.com.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

