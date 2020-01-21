CIT Earns Top HRC Corporate Equality Index Score and Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a leading national bank, today announced it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. As part of the recognition, CIT has also been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"CIT is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace for our employees, where different perspectives are respected, and the highest ethical standards are upheld," said CIT Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Duffy. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition and are proud to join the ranks of other leading U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria based on five categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

In 2019, CIT created the Be You diversity and inclusion program to encourage engagement and build a workplace where employees can bring their best selves to work. The program includes an LGBTQ Employee Resource Group dedicated to fostering internal networking, development and community involvement.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Olivia Weiss

212-771-9657

Olivia.Weiss@cit.com

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cit.com

