CIT Funds Greenhouse Construction at Tarzana Community and Cultural Center

TARZANA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that it has made a donation to Tarzana Community and Cultural Center (TCCC) for the construction of a greenhouse in the organization's Children's Teaching Garden, a community need identified by a customer of CIT's Southern California retail bank OneWest Bank as part of the company's Acts of Caring initiative.

CIT's donation expedites TCCC's plans to create a much-anticipated Children's Teaching Garden featuring a greenhouse dedicated to teaching environmental sustainability to young community members through planting and growing. Construction of the greenhouse will begin this summer, completing the Children's Teaching Garden for when TCCC is able to safely welcome the community back to its facility.

TCCC is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Tarzana through its park-like facility, providing a space for meetings, activities and programs that foster the arts, education and leadership, and promote environmental sustainability.

"Our gardens serve as a community space for our neighbors and partners, and we are constantly seeking ways to enhance our facility and expand our programming," said Claire Bloom, executive director at TCCC. "CIT's donation furthers our goal of nurturing community engagement, and we look forward to gathering in the greenhouse for new activities and programs when construction is complete, and it is safe to do so."

"CIT is proud to complete projects on behalf of our customers this summer through our Acts of Caring initiative," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking at CIT. "Our donation to Tarzana Community and Cultural Center helps educate future generations on the importance of maintaining and protecting the environment, and advances the environmental efforts of our employees who dedicated nearly 1,000 hours this June to cleaning local parks and beaches."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by a customer of CIT's Southern California retail bank division OneWest Bank, TCCC is one of ten projects nationwide that was selected to receive a donation from CIT this summer.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About Tarzana Community and Cultural Center

Purchased by passionate neighbors in the Tarzana area in 2000 and officially recognized as a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization in 2002, the Tarzana Community & Cultural Center is established to provide and maintain a park-like facility dedicated to the community for meetings, activities and programs that nurture community spirit, the arts, education, and leadership – and preserve the history and unique cultural qualities of Tarzana.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

