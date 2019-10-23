CI&T Highlights Significant Year-End Growth, New Clients and Industry Recognitions

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, is celebrating several key achievements this year showcasing the company's continued momentum and global growth. In addition to a strategic minority investment from Advent International, CI&T welcomed EmbraerX to its growing client portfolio, unveiled its new Prisma Bay Area innovation center and was the recipient of a number of industry accolades. The digital solutions partner for the world's largest companies, CI&T provides strategy, research, design and engineering services, digitally transforming customers' businesses by co-creating new business models, digital products and platforms, and innovative ways of working.

CI&T was recently selected by EmbraerX, the innovation and market acceleration arm of global aerospace company Embraer, to continue to develop and implement Beacon, a new fleet-agnostic business platform designed to connect and synchronize industry resources, the aftermarket supply chain, and aviation service professionals.

"The rapid growth and stellar achievements we have obtained this year are a direct reflection on the ambitious benchmarks we set for ourselves. We look forward to continuing to be a trusted partner that helps clients transform their digital landscape," said Bruno Guicardi, Co-founder and President at CI&T. "EmbraerX is developing a revolutionary plan to solve an ever-increasing problem of aviation flight delays, and CI&T is committed to being the driving force needed to make this plan a reality."

"As a global leader in aviation innovation, we value the partnership approach, and the ability of our partners to align with our vision," added Marco Aurelio Cesarino, Beacon's Director of Product at EmbraerX. "We are happy to have CI&T on board as our extended partner to continue developing Beacon, a platform that has unprecedented potential to transform the aviation services industry."

Earlier this year, CI&T unveiled its newest Prisma innovation center in Oakland, CA. Designed to encourage exploration, creativity and experimentation, the 16,500-square-foot site boasts several unique co-creation spaces allowing CI&T and its clients to brainstorm and test ideas smoothly and efficiently with rapid prototyping. The Makers' Studio and Research and Media Lab have capabilities to conduct focus groups, usability testing, remote team collaboration sessions, as well as audio and video production. The space also allows CI&T to host events and workshops with clients and partners. Several groups have already been hosted at the new Prisma, including London Business School, who brought Executive MBA and Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy students from London to the Bay Area to learn about innovation, Innovalab , who focus on providing tech education for high-school kids, and the non-for-profit organization NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship) , a leading educational non-profit focused on teaching startup skills and activating the entrepreneurial mindset in young people from under-resourced communities. With two Prismas in Brazil and one in Tokyo-Japan, the Bay Area office marks the opening of CI&T's first Prisma Innovation Center in the U.S. and serves as a strong bridge connecting CI&T's clients around the globe and the Silicon Valley innovation ecosystem.

Ranking on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row, CI&T commemorated a three-year U.S. growth rate of 131% as it expanded its footprint in North America. CI&T was also designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the 4th consecutive year, which highlights the company's dedication to creating a positive workplace culture with an emphasis on employee satisfaction.

About CI&T

CI&T is a digital solutions partner for some of the world's biggest companies, helping them drive growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology. With operations across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, CI&T has a proven track record of delivering complex end-to-end solutions for the digital enterprise. For more information, visit www.ciandt.com .

PR Contact

Zella Panossian

Illume PR for CI&T

310.452.4446

ciandt@illumepr.com

SOURCE CI&T

Related Links

http://us.ciandt.com

