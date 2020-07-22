CIT Joins with Flushing Town Hall to Provide Virtual Community Programming for Families

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) today announced that the nonprofit Flushing Town Hall received the most support from customers and followers in its Acts of Caring online poll, and as a result the company will double its grant to expand virtual family programming for the diverse communities of Queens, NY.

Flushing Town Hall provides cross-cultural programming – works that fuse or bridge different cultures – to engage diverse audiences in appreciation of each other's rich culture heritage, fostering a mutual respect and understanding to help build community in an environment where people from all over the world share the same space. CIT's support will help Flushing Town Hall deliver and maintain their series, Global Arts for Global Kids: Arts Education, Arts Equity, to thousands of families, school-aged children, teachers and community members.

"We are thrilled to be receiving this Acts of Caring grant from CIT; it truly shows their commitment to our community during this very difficult time," said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director at Flushing Town Hall. "Thanks to CIT's support we now have the opportunity to creatively enhance our programming for thousands of families and school children during the COVID-19 pandemic."

CIT Acts of Caring

As part of CIT's Acts of Caring program, the company invited customers to nominate a need in their hometown and share how the company could support those efforts on their behalf. Identified by a customer of CIT's direct bank, Flushing Town Hall is one of ten organizations nationwide that CIT will work with this summer. The original grant to the nonprofit was subsequently doubled following Flushing Town Hall receiving the most support in CIT's Acts of Caring poll.

The customer program follows a month-long social good project where CIT employees completed more than 3,000 Acts of Caring and dedicated nearly 5,000 hours in support of causes such as COVID-19 relief, addressing food insecurity, improving the environment and advancing social and economic justice.

"CIT is proud to join with our customers to support the needs of our communities, and the work of Flushing Town Hall resonated the most with our online community," said Gina Proia, CIT chief marketing and communications officer. "We are pleased to support their work in offering virtual culture and enrichment programing to families during this time when we need to find innovative ways to stay connected."

Learn more about CIT's Acts of Caring initiative at cit.com/ActsOfCaring.

About Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall (FTH), a Smithsonian affiliate, presents multi-disciplinary global arts that engage and educate the global communities of Queens and New York City, in order to foster mutual appreciation. As advocates of arts equity since 1979, we support local, immigrant, national, and international artists, developing partnerships and collaborations that enhance our efforts. As a member of New York City's Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), we serve to restore, manage and program the historic 1862 landmark on behalf of the City of New York. FTH celebrates the history of Queens as the home of Jazz, by presenting the finest in Jazz performance. We are committed to arts education and hands-on learning, for the arts-curious, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists. We serve one of the most diverse communities in the world and strive to uphold the legacy of inclusiveness that has defined our community since the Flushing Remonstrance of 1657.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

