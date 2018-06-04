CIT Kicks Off Nationwide Volunteer Month

"We're committed to improving the communities where we live, work and do business through our social responsibility and volunteer efforts," said CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany. "Our goal with CIT Cares Month is to connect our teams with service projects that align with the needs of those communities and with our employees' interests."

Throughout the month of June, CIT employees across the U.S. will clean parks and beaches, support children and families, and help feed the hungry – just to name a few of the more than 160 charitable events planned nationwide. The company will report on its projects in social media across the CIT Group pages and with #CITCares.

Last year, the inaugural CIT Cares Month was recognized as a finalist in the financial services category of the Shorty Social Good Awards. Notable accomplishments from that inaugural effort included: 32,400 meals served for the hungry in Portsmouth, NH; 600,000 servings of vegetables planted for hunger relief in the New York City area; 4,000 pounds of food restocked at a food pantry in Pasadena, CA; and 21 tons of food collected in Jacksonville, FL.

CIT takes pride in the work it does to invest in communities, support sustainability and create a thriving workplace with the highest level of integrity. In 2017 the company established its corporate social responsibility framework centering on Empowerment, Environment and Wellness initiatives.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. Register to receive press releases at cit.mediaroom.com/email-alerts.

