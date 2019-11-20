CIT Launches One Million Meals Campaign to Fight Hunger

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the start of the second annual One Million Meals campaign in partnership with Feeding America® to fight hunger this holiday season. Customers, employees and social media followers are invited to join in donating One Million Meals1 to people in need. Participants can help direct the donations by choosing to support Feeding America's Mobile Pantry Program or MealConnect Program.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America and our commitment to making a difference this holiday season, which is all about connecting with and caring for others," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "We're grateful for the opportunity to join with our communities, customers and employees to battle food insecurity in our towns and cities."

To participate, individuals are invited to follow #GiveLikeYou and visit CIT on Facebook or Twitter to vote for one of the two Feeding America programs. For every vote or engagement (like, comment or share) on social media, CIT will direct 10 meals to the program of choice.

For every Savings Builder account2 opened from today through Dec. 17, 2019 at CIT's national online bank, CIT Bank, the company will donate 100 meals3. Savings Builder is a digital savings product designed to reward consistent savers by providing a higher interest rate for those who deposit at least $100 each month.

In addition, the company will donate 100 meals3 for equipment financed by CIT through the digital Small Business Solutions platform from today through Dec. 17, 2019.

"We're pleased our partnership with CIT is expanding to its second year," said Doug Montgomery, managing director of New Partnerships for Feeding America. "Thanks to the generous support of partners like CIT, we can raise awareness of the vital role these programs play in delivering food to communities in need."

Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year. Last year's inaugural One Million Meals campaign exceeded its goal by 50%. The One Million Meals campaign runs until Dec. 17 this year.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Donna Choi

212-461-5731

Donna.Choi@cit.com

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT will donate up to 1.5 million meals.

2Terms and conditions apply. See site for details.

3Donation of meals will be split between the two Feeding America programs Mobile Pantry Program and MealConnect

