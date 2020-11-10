CIT Launches Two Million Meals Campaign to Fight Hunger

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the start of its annual partnership with Feeding America® and this year, will double its commitment in the fight against hunger and help donate Two Million Meals1 for people struggling with food insecurity across the country.

Responding to the increased need for food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Two Million Meals campaign expands CIT's One Million Meals campaign from years prior and invites customers, employees and social media followers to join with the company and help provide Two Million Meals for people in need.

Individuals can join the fight against hunger by visiting CIT's pages on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to 'like' or 'share' the posts about the Two Million Meals campaign and bring awareness to the pressing issue of food insecurity.

"Our annual hunger-relief campaign, in partnership with Feeding America, has been a way for CIT to join with our customers and employees during a season of giving to help provide food for people who need it most," said Gina Proia, chief marketing and communications officer at CIT. "As we see a growing number of people facing hunger this year and an increased demand on food banks, food assistance is more crucial than ever, and Two Million Meals is a meaningful way we can help our communities now."

Customers can join in on the program in a variety of ways, with more details at cit.com/feeding-america.

"Feeding America is grateful for our three-year partnership with CIT. We appreciate their commitment to helping donate even more meals this holiday season," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Their support helps the Feeding America network provide more nourishing meals to communities in need and respond to the increased demand in the wake of the pandemic."

Feeding America® is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year. Through last year's One Million Meals campaign, CIT helped provide 1.5 million meals to people in need, exceeding its original campaign goal by 50%. This year's Two Million Meals campaign will run through Dec. 15, 2020.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT will donate up to 2 million meals.

2Terms and conditions apply. See site for details.

