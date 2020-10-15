CIT Leads Expansion of Credit Facility to $400 Million for Mobilitie

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its Technology, Media and Telecommunications business has led an expansion of an existing credit facility to $400 million to support rapidly accelerating growth by Mobilitie Investments III LLC, a telecommunications infrastructure provider.

Mobilitie owns and operates a large nationwide portfolio of wireless communications infrastructure, including communication towers and distributed antenna systems across large outdoor and indoor public venues.

CIT has supported Mobilitie's growth through multiple rounds of financing over the past several years. This latest round of financing will provide additional growth capital, as Mobilitie continues to see exponential demand for its telecommunications infrastructure services amid increased reliance on mobile connectivity and wireless communications.

"We were pleased to again turn to Roger Fong and the rest of the CIT team to help Mobilitie meet our financing needs as we continue to expand our infrastructure assets to support the growing demands of mobile telecommunications," said Christos Karmis, president and CEO of Mobilitie. "Our pipeline of active projects is more robust than ever before as we continue to densify our footprint across the U.S. and upgrade sites to support the latest 5G deployments with 5G NR and high-band mmWave, in addition to CBRS."

"We have supported Mobilitie's ongoing growth for many years and are pleased to do so again with this credit facility expansion," said Thomas Westdyk, managing director and group head for CIT's Technology, Media and Telecommunications business. "The company's continuing progress is a demonstration of the value that its solutions and expertise provide at a time when wireless networks are critical to so many clients and consumers."

CIT's Technology, Media and Telecommunications group supports the development, expansion, equipment, and strategic acquisition needs of clients in the telecommunications, technology, media and information services industries. The group provides recurring revenue, cash flow, real estate and asset-based senior debt solutions to middle market companies throughout the United States.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

