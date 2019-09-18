CIT Names David Bagatelle Head of Relationship Commercial Banking, Eastern Region

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that David S. Bagatelle has joined the company as a managing director and will lead the relationship commercial banking activity in the Eastern region. In this role, Bagatelle will deliver an integrated product offering from across CIT to small and midsized clients, as well as their owners and senior managers, in the region.

"Dave is a seasoned banker with a distinguished track record, and we are pleased to have him join the CIT team as we continue to expand our commercial banking capabilities and further deepen our client relationships," said CIT Bank, N.A. President and Head of Commercial Banking Robert Rubino. "Dave will build on our East Coast banking capabilities through a high-touch service model to deliver small and midsized businesses a more direct banking relationship."

Bagatelle has more than 30 years of banking experience and was most recently at Sterling National Bank where he has served as executive vice president and president of New York Metro Markets since 2011. Prior to that position, he was founder, president, CEO and board member at Herald National Bank from 2007 to 2010. He also was one of the founders of Signature Bank and served as an executive vice president of the bank and the president and chief executive officer of Signature Securities.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

