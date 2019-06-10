CIT Names Leslie Grizzard as Managing Director for Defense and Government Services Business

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that Leslie Grizzard has joined the company as managing director in the company's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services business.

In this position, Grizzard will have responsibility for leading CIT's lending activity to serve the multibillion-dollar government contractor industry. She will be based in the Washington, D.C. area.

"Leslie is a talented and experienced financial executive with strong relationships and an impressive track record of success in the government services sector," said John Heskin, managing director and group head of the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services business. "She is an excellent addition to our team and we look forward to her contributions."

"I am pleased to welcome Leslie in this new role as we continue to unlock the full potential of CIT and expand our presence in key industry sectors," said Robert Rubino, president of CIT's banking subsidiary and head of Commercial Banking.

Grizzard comes to CIT from Citizens Financial Group, where she headed the Aerospace, Defense & Government Services business as senior vice president and managing director. In that position, she earned a reputation for responsiveness and skill in executing financial strategies that helped clients achieve their growth objectives.

CIT's Aerospace, Defense & Government Services group, part of the company's Commercial Finance division, provides integrated financial solutions for manufacturers, suppliers and service providers in the aerospace, defense, homeland security and government services markets.

