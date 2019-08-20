CIT Names Philip Robbins as President of Asset Management and Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that Philip Robbins has joined the company as the president of Asset Management and Capital Markets. In this role, he will manage the capital markets portfolio of products, the syndicated loan group and CIT's asset management activities. He will also serve on the company's Executive Management Committee.

"We aim to deliver a solutions-based approach to our clients. Capital markets and asset management capabilities are a key part of that solution set, creating value for clients and building long-term relationships for CIT," said CIT Bank, N.A. President and Head of Commercial Banking Robert Rubino. "Phil is an experienced investment manager and capital markets and commercial banking professional. He will accelerate CIT's build-out of asset management platforms and capital markets capabilities to better serve our clients' needs."

Robbins joins CIT from Citizens Financial Group where he was managing director and head of Citizens' Asset Management division and Leveraged Finance. Prior to that role, he was the portfolio manager and head of Bank Loans for MFS Investment Management, Inc. He served as a director and investment analyst for ING Capital Advisors, Inc. and was a founding principal of Cypress Tree Investment Management Company, Inc. He started his career at Eaton Vance Corp. as an investment associate.

