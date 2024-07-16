CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $40 Million to B&W Fiber Glass Inc.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management LLC, provided a $40 million revolving credit facility to B&W Fiber Glass Inc., a distributor of fiber glass and manufacturer of technical textile fiberglass and reinforcement materials.

B&W Fiber Glass was founded in 1998 and remains a family owned and operated business headquartered in Shelby, North Carolina. Their fiberglass is used by a wide range of industries in such products as reinforced tapes, architectural applications, surfboards, aircraft, and circuit boards. The company's operations consist of 60% distribution and 40% manufacturing.

"We appreciate working the CIT Northbridge in helping us secure financing that will enable us to continue to grow our business," said Brent Beason, president and chief financial officer of B&W Fiber Glass.

"B&W Fiber Glass is well positioned to serve the needs of many businesses in this vibrant market," said Neal Legan, who leads the team that advises CIT Northbridge Credit. "We are pleased to provide B&W Fiber Glass with this line of credit as they continue to leverage their strategic business objectives."

CIT Northbridge Credit is a trusted financial partner supporting middle-market companies with a broad range of flexible asset-based debt solutions. A joint venture advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management, it provides revolving and term loan commitments from $15 million to $150 million to companies across various industries and business cycles, and serves primarily as sole lender, agent, club participant or co-lender.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

