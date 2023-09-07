CIT Northbridge Provides $55 Million in Exit Financing to National CineMedia LLC

News provided by

CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management, LLC, provided a $55 million revolving credit facility to National CineMedia LLC to support their emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

National CineMedia operates the largest national cinema advertising platform in North America, delivering premier video and digital marketing solutions to local and national clients. The company recently completed a financial restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy after facing significant challenges due to movie theater closures and limited movie releases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We appreciate the streamlined financing process employed by CIT Northbridge," said Ronnie Ng, Chief Financial Officer at National CineMedia, Inc. "CIT Northbridge understands our unique market position and developed financing tailored to our needs and our renewed focus on providing best-in-class advertising solutions and innovative data technology to our customers."

"National CineMedia's strategic growth plans are reinforced by their nationwide footprint, competitive service offerings and strong industry partnerships," said Neal Legan, who leads the team that advises CIT Northbridge. "We are pleased to provide this financing to support National CineMedia's business endeavors."

CIT Northbridge Credit is a trusted financial partner supporting middle-market companies with a broad range of flexible asset-based debt solutions. A joint venture advised by First Citizens Institutional Asset Management, it provides revolving and term loan commitments from $15 million to $150 million to companies across various industries and business cycles, and serves primarily as sole lender, agent, club participant or co-lender.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela Losey
212-461-5305
[email protected] 

SOURCE CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Provides $44.2 Million for Medical Office Building Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.