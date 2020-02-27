CI&T Presents "Future Ready" at SXSW Interactive: Panel Series & Lounge Dedicated to Future-Proofing Companies

NEW YORK and OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T , a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, is heading back to Austin for the fourth year running with its Future Ready day of programming taking place at SXSW Interactive on Monday, March 16 at the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Austin. CI&T is bringing together the world's leading digital experts for a day of inspiring talks on topics including the future of work and leadership, next-gen tech for social good, future-proofing your business models, the next frontier for machine learning and more.

CI&T has organized a top-notch agenda featuring the brightest minds in innovation, marketing and design thinking with the aim of exploring how to meaningfully integrate today's cutting-edge digital technology into tomorrow's businesses. The six-panel discussions will include representatives from: Allbirds, Alaska Airlines, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz.io, Nestlé, The Recording Academy/Grammy's and more.

Why Future Ready? For many global brands, the 'first wave' of digital transformation is largely complete. They've successfully made the shift to putting data-driven tech at the core of their business strategy, and are now focused on realizing growth and financial results. But what's next? Leading brands are asking that question as they look to the future. Future Ready focuses on the key challenges and changes required to 'future-proof' organizations for lasting competitive advantage. Implementing the right answers to 'What's next?' means staying ahead of the pack for years to come.

"We are thrilled to be back at SXSW with an incredible array of brilliant speakers leading their companies into the next phase of the digital age," said Bruno Guicardi, President, CI&T. "We want to show how companies can really transform themselves leveraging both human and tech elements to compete in this fast-paced, ever-changing digital world."

Attendees are also invited to network in the Future Ready Lounge featuring cutting-edge cocktails, on-the-go bites, a caffeine bar, charging stations and more.

CI&T's Future Ready Lounge is taking place Monday, March 16 from 9:00am to 7:00pm CST at the Courtyard Marriott Austin Downtown. This is an official SXSW event open to all badge holders.

The full agenda for CI&T's Future Ready day of programming:

Next-Gen Innovators for Social Good

What would the world look like if we could use AI to reduce the effects of climate change, increase cybersecurity with specialized quantum cryptography, and finally deliver economic equality across genders with a blockchain-based application? These are the problems and solutions that a new generation of tech entrepreneurs are tackling. The surprising part? They are all under the age of 18. Speakers from The Knowledge Society (TKS), as featured in Fast Company and HuffPost, will discuss how they're using emerging technologies to solve these problems.





For startups and traditional orgs, reaching customers in relevant and meaningful ways without relying on conventional sales and distribution models is the key challenge. It requires a foundational change in creating value propositions, sharing revenue, and building growth models.





Every company has jumped on the ML bandwagon, but few have been able to truly harness it and deliver business impact with only 20 percent of AI/ML initiatives making it to organizational production. Is it still too early? Or is it the same old story: lack of talent, data availability and the never-ending train of new technology?





Driving real business model change requires more than incremental baby steps. It requires a transformative - even radical - approach to exploiting every digital technology opportunity in an organization. And that's exactly where digital product management comes in.





Digital disruption has impacted nearly every aspect of our work and culture, yet we're still stuck with the same old-school bureaucratic organizational structures. This session explores the ongoing struggle between bureaucracy and new ways of working, and how purpose, intrinsic motivation, and self-organization might be ready to displace the stubborn, rigid structures that are still in place.





Five years from today: Most companies have completed their digital transformation. Now it's about permeating every aspect of the company culture with a customer-first mindset. This panel explores the necessity of maintaining momentum over the next several years as digital transformation efforts grow to maturity - and start to bear fruit across an entire customer-focused organization.

About CI&T

CI&T is an end-to-end digital transformation partner. As a digital native, we bring a 25-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence of 2,500 professionals in strategy, research, data science, design and engineering, we unlock top-line growth, improve customer experience and drive operational efficiency. For more information, visit: www.ciandt.com

