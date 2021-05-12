CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $34.25 Million Financing for Dry Bulk Ship Portfolio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its Maritime Finance business served as sole lead arranger on a $34.25 million financing for a portfolio of six dry bulk vessels.

The financing was arranged on behalf of Globus Maritime Limited, a leading integrated dry bulk shipping operator. The majority of the loan will refinance existing debt on a portfolio of four Supramax and two Panamax dry bulk vessels, all of which are currently employed on short-term or medium-term charters.

"Demand is robust for shipping services to support the global supply chain," said Athanasios ("Thanos") Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus Maritime Limited. "We appreciated CIT's maritime expertise and agility in arranging this financing for our portfolio of dry bulk ships."

"Globus Maritime is known throughout the industry for its experience as a top-level shipping operator and the quality of its shipping assets," said Evan Cohen, managing director and group head for CIT's Maritime Finance group. "We were pleased to support their ongoing operations and growth by arranging this financing."

Maritime Finance, part of CIT's Commercial Finance division, offers customized solutions for secured loans to a global client base of vessel owners and operators.

