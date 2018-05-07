CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners

The financing will support a portfolio of more than 80 megawatts of distributed generation solar power projects to be placed into service in 2018 and 2019. Onyx is a leader in the development of commercial and industrial (C&I) and small-scale utility solar projects in North America, backed by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners and Blackstone Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to again support the financing needs of Onyx Renewable Partners as it expands its portfolio of renewable power projects," said Mike Lorusso, managing director of CIT's Energy Finance business. "These projects benefit energy consumers, the economy and the environment while also increasing CIT's investments in clean, renewable power generation."

The solar power projects to be completed with this financing are spread across six states, with approximately half the portfolio in California and Arizona and the other half in the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

"CIT's expertise and flexibility were greatly appreciated as we worked through the financing needed to support these solar projects, which add to our nation's capacity for renewable power generation," said Ja Kao, President of Onyx.

RBC Capital Markets (RBC) arranged tax equity financing with three investors for the portfolio through a tax partnership structure. This transaction represents Onyx's third partnership with RBC, with the two previous partnerships closing in Q3 2017 and Q4 2015.

Late in 2017, CIT's Energy Finance unit also was the sole lead arranger of more than $53 million in financing for Onyx Renewable Partners. That financing supported a 58 megawatt operating portfolio of distributed generation solar projects across 10 states.

Taken together, the two CIT-supported financings amounted more than $132 million and involved 138 megawatts of renewable solar power.

CIT's Energy Finance unit leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.

Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City.

