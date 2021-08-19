CI&T Strengthens Industry Expertise in Retail and Financial Services with Key New Hires

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T , a digital specialist for global brands, today announced the addition of industry experts Melissa Minkow as Retail Industry Lead and David Ritter as Financial Services Lead to the company's Global Growth team. These specialized positions were created in a move that will further solidify CI&T's place as a global leader in digital transformation across both industries, and its commitment to provide relevant and actionable insights in the marketplace.

"We are thrilled to have Melissa and David join our team, and bring fresh new insight and perspectives to the work we do," said Bruno Guicardi, Co-Founder and President of CI&T. "While CI&T has been a champion of digital transformation for over 25 years, as the business and technology landscape continues to dramatically change, we are dedicated to helping our clients to find the best ways to leverage digital to create business value."

These two key appointments will further elevate CI&T's research capabilities and analytical insights. Minkow and Ritter both possess deep knowledge of industry trends and challenges that merge with the cross section of technology.

Previous to joining CI&T as Retail Industry Lead, Minkow was a senior principal advisor focusing on omni-channel, e-commerce and social commerce at global research and advisory company, Gartner and was a business analyst in merchandising strategy at Target. At CI&T, Minkow is responsible for synthesizing strategy, insights and data to help identify actionable retail services trends and lead strategic sales and client engagements. She is a RetailWire BrainTrust Expert and a retail futurist whose methodology is rooted in cross-industry consumer insights and innovation.

With decades of industry experience covering financial services, payments, consumer finance and financial technology as a research analyst on Wall Street, Ritter is CI&T's new Financial Services Industry Lead where he will bring an informed point of view to executive marketing and sales efforts, as well as lead solutions for identified banking pain points. Most recently, he was a senior analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence where he covered major payment networks, payments processors, consumer lenders, financial technology firms and e-brokers. His accolades include being the top-ranked bank analyst for 2011 in the Wall Street Journal Best on the Street survey and was twice recognized by the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards, most recently as the top-ranked IT Services analyst for 2014.

