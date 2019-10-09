CIT to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The press release will be issued at 6:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website. The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.

CIT will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the company's performance, followed by a question and answer session.

Call-in Numbers U.S. Toll Free: 888-317-6003 International: 412-317-6061 Canada Toll Free: 866-284-3684 Elite Entry Code: 2083973 Webcast: cit.com/investor

Please dial-in to the call or connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to register and/or download any necessary software.

Conference Replay US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10135694 Webcast: cit.com/investor

Information in CIT's earnings release and comments made by management during the conference call described in this release speak only as of the date and time of such call. CIT expressly disclaims and undertakes no responsibility to update or alter such information based on new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIT:

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

Contacts

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cit.com

