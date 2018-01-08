CIT To Plant 18,000 Trees Across California And Florida Through Its Gratitude & Growth Project

The Gratitude & Growth Project was extended from November through December 31, 2017 to allow CIT's customers more time to participate in the program and help restore forests in two states where the company has a significant presence. Customers were invited to engage with the content on social media and through direct communications to show support for the cause.

"Through the collective efforts of our employees, business clients and bank customers, CIT will donate 18,000 trees to two important areas that have suffered extensive damage last year," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "The response to this program shows a collective commitment to make our communities stronger, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all that participated."

CIT has partnered with OneTreePlanted.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reforestation, and the trees will be planted this spring. OneTreePlanted.org estimates between 46,000 and 58,000 square miles of forest are lost each year, the equivalent of 36 football fields each minute.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2017. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has more than $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information visit cit.com.

