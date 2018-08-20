CIT to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE : CIT ) today announced that CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany and Chief Financial Officer John Fawcett will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the CIT website at cit.com/investor. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for a period of 45 days following the event.

About CIT

Founded in 1908, CIT (NYSE : CIT ) is a financial holding company with approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Its principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A., (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender) has approximately $30 billion of deposits and more than $40 billion of assets. CIT provides financing, leasing, and advisory services principally to middle-market companies and small businesses across a wide variety of industries. It also offers products and services to consumers through its Internet bank franchise and a network of retail branches in Southern California, operating as OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. For more information, visit cit.com

CIT MEDIA RELATIONS:

CIT INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Gina Proia

Barbara Callahan

(212) 771-6008

(973) 740-5058

Gina.Proia@cit.com

Barbara.Callahan@cit.com

