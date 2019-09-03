CIT to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany and Chief Financial Officer John Fawcett will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the CIT website at cit.com/investor. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for a period of 45 days following the event.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience, approximately $50 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, real estate financing, equipment financing, factoring and railcar financing. CIT's consumer banking segment includes its national online bank, CIT Bank, and a Southern California branch bank, OneWest Bank. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Gina Proia Barbara Callahan (212) 771-6008 (973) 740-5058 Gina.Proia@cit.com Barbara.Callahan@cit.com

